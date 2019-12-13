Kansai Airport looks to boost annual international passengers to 40 million

Kansai International Airport is aiming to increase its number of passengers on international flights each year by about 70 percent, to 40 million in spring 2025 or later, the operator of the airport said Thursday.

More and more foreign visitors to Japan are using the airport in Osaka Prefecture, with the number of passengers on international flights to and from the hub in fiscal 2018 totaling some 22.9 million.

Kansai Airports, the operator, will invest some ¥100 billion in renovation of the airport’s Terminal 1 from late 2020, including measures to minimize damage from disasters.

Five more aircraft parking aprons will be introduced by spring 2025, and part of the areas for domestic flights will be changed for use by international flights. At least 20 “smart lanes” that can check baggage of multiple passengers at a time will be installed at security checkpoints.

“We do hope to complete the renovation work before” the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka and an envisioned opening of a integrated casino resort in Osaka, Kansai Airports President Yoshiyuki Yamaya said Thursday at a news conference in the Osaka Prefecture city of Izumisano, where the company is based.