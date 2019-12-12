Parliament vote puts Israel on verge of third election in under a year

Israel’s parliament has passed its first reading of a bill to dissolve itself, putting the country on the verge of its third national election in under a year.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Wednesday in favor of the motion, which would set elections on March 2. It was the first of a three-step process to break up parliament less than three months after it was voted into office.

Two more readings were scheduled later Wednesday.

The months since the Sept. 17 election have seen neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main rival, former army chief Benny Gantz, succeed in building a governing coalition.

The vote came ahead of a midnight deadline that would have automatically dissolved the parliament in the absence of a coalition deal.