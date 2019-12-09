National

NHK to cut online service budget

Responding to a request by the communications ministry, NHK will cut its budget for online businesses as part of its efforts to win government approval for simultaneous broadcasting of all of its television programs on the internet.

NHK also said Monday it will reduce the number of its satellite TV channels from the current four to three as part of efforts to streamline operations.

The public broadcaster apparently announced the measures to allay criticism over its ballooning operations while aiming to boost support for its full-scale online simulcast service.

The measures are in response to the communications ministry’s request for a review of NHK’s cost management after the broadcaster applied for communications minister Sanae Takaichi’s permission in October to conduct the full simulcasts and other online services.

The ministry will decide by mid-January whether to grant permission after collecting comments from the general public through Sunday and NHK’s report of its review, submitted on Sunday. NHK is expected to review the services it applied for in October by the end of this month.

“As the fusion of broadcasting and telecommunications services has progressed, the media landscape has changed significantly,” NHK said. Under the circumstances, “starting full-scale online simultaneous broadcasting is indispensable.”

The broadcaster initially aimed to start full-scale real-time online broadcasting next March, but it now plans to launch the service in earnest in April, the first month of fiscal 2020, following a trial period.

NHK said it will stick to the current plan to curb its fiscal 2020 online business costs, excluding those for programs related to the Tokyo Olympics, at or below 2.5 percent of its viewing fee revenue.

NHK also said it will review the content and scale of its online simulcasts, such as limiting the hours of the simulcasts offered. For the time being, NHK will offer the service for about 17 hours a day, instead of around the clock, informed sources said.

Regarding its group management reform, NHK said it will push to consolidate its technical and program production subsidiaries, and consider how its viewing fee policy should be.

