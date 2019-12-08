National / Politics

New central Tokyo apartment building for lawmakers comes with low rental prices

JIJI

House of Councilors lawmakers will be offered far lower rents than market prices for an apartment building under construction in a prime location in Tokyo, it has been learned.

The eight-story building with 56 apartments for Upper House members, one subway station away from the Diet building, is being built in Kioicho, Chiyoda Ward, in front of luxury hotels, including the Hotel New Otani.

The ¥5 billion building, which replaces an old apartment complex for Upper House members, is set to be completed by February. Members of the chamber without a home in or near Tokyo will be allowed to rent them.

Rents will be set at ¥158,006 per month for an 81-sq.-meter apartment with three bedrooms and ¥109,239 for a 56-sq.-meter apartment with one bedroom, informed sources said.

Real estate agents in the neighborhood said renting an 80-sq.-meter apartment in that area usually costs ¥400,000 to ¥600,000 per month.

“The dwelling environment here is good. We have a flood of applications as soon as a new apartment to let shows up,” an agent said.

The planned rents are still higher than the previously planned levels of about ¥130,000 and ¥50,000, respectively, according to the sources.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People line up to see the "Daijokyu" halls at the Imperial Palace on Nov. 21.
'Daijokyu' halls at Imperial Palace, used for enthronement rites, drew 780,000 visitors in 18 days
The Daijokyu halls, where imperial enthronement-related rites were performed last month, drew 782,081 visitors during the 18 days between Nov. 21 and Sunday when the site was open to the public....
During a news conference held Saturday, Dr. Takeshi Hasuda, deputy head of Jikei Hospital in the city of Kumamoto, speaks about the hospital's program which will allow women to give birth while keeping their names secret.
Hospital equipped with baby hatch in city of Kumamoto to introduce confidential birth program
Jikei Hospital in the city of Kumamoto, known for its "Konotori no Yurikago" (storks' cradle) baby hatch, will start a program allowing women to give birth while keeping their names secret, a se...
Participants attending a public-private forum on energy saving, an event held annually by Japan and China, exchange memorandums of cooperation in Tokyo on Sunday.
Japan, China pledge to work together on energy saving, environmental issues
Japan and China held a public-private forum meeting Sunday on energy saving and the environment, confirming cooperation in many projects. The Tokyo meeting brought together 800 officials ...

, ,