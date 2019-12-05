Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Upbeat comments on U.S.-China trade dispute push up Tokyo stocks

JIJI

Tokyo stocks snapped their two-day losing streak Thursday as buying was boosted by media reports suggesting an early conclusion of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.

The Nikkei average of 225 blue chips listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced 164.86 points, or 0.71 percent, to end at 23,300.09, after diving 244.58 points Wednesday.

The Topix index of all TSE first-section issues finished up 8.14 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,711.41, following a 3.46-point drop the previous day.

The market got off to a robust start, after Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the United States and China are moving closer to agreeing on a tariff rollback in the so-called phase one trade deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s comment that trade negotiations with China are “going very well” brightened sentiment as well, brokers said.

News reports that the Japanese government will adopt a fresh stimulus package worth ¥13 trillion later Thursday also kept stocks buoyant throughout the session, although investors refrained from active buying after the early morning market spurt, they noted.

“Unable to take the Trump remark at face value, investors retreated to the sidelines to wait for fresh incentives in the afternoon,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Observing that the market has been swayed by Trump’s comments, Miura pointed out that participants have no idea what will happen next concerning the trade deal.

On the TSE’s first section, rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,275 to 784 while 98 issues were unchanged. Volume rose to 1.15 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.08 billion.

Financials, including mega-bank Mitsubishi UFJ and brokerage Nomura Holdings, attracted buying thanks to their U.S. peers’ robust performance Wednesday.

Keyence jumped 1.26 percent after Mizuho Securities raised its target stock price for the factory automation equipment maker.

Technology investor SoftBank Group and Nippon Steel also went up.

On the other hand, restaurant chain Kushikatsu Tanaka dropped 7.15 percent due to an 11.9 percent year-on-year fall in its same-store sales in November.

Among other losers were cybermall operator Rakuten and game maker Bandai Namco.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average surged 210 points to end at 23,310.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Japan's first stimulus package in three years is aimed at cushioning the negative effects of the Oct. 1 consumption tax increase, from 8 percent to 10 percent, and the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Cabinet to approve ¥26 trillion stimulus package to prop up slowing Japanese economy
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet approved on Thursday an economic stimulus package totaling ¥26 trillion ($239 billion), to support a slowing domestic economy in the face of flagging...
Trade control talks between Tokyo and Seoul scheduled for Dec. 16 in Tokyo will be the first of their kind since Japan implemented stricter regulations on exports to South Korea of some materials used to manufacture semiconductors and display panels.
Japan and South Korea to hold first talks on trade controls since Tokyo curbed tech exports
Senior trade officials from Japan and South Korea will meet on Dec. 16 to discuss Tokyo's tightened controls on technology-related exports to its Asian neighbor, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiya...
VisionaryAiry gel lipstick, a redesigned Shiseido Co. product, is displayed in Tokyo in August 2018.
Japanese cosmetic giant Shiseido gambles on 'Made in Japan'
On wasteland once used for earthquake drills in the small town of Otawara, Tochigi Prefecture, Shiseido has built its first domestic factory in 36 years, hoping to capitalize on a boom for "Made...

, ,