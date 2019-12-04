National

Japanese physician seriously wounded in Afghanistan after attack on car leaves five dead

AP

KABUL – Gunmen opened fire on a car belonging to a Japanese physician and aid worker Wednesday, seriously wounding him and killing five Afghans, including his bodyguards, the driver and a passenger, according to an Afghan official.

The official said the attack took place in eastern Nangarhar province Wednesday morning as the Japanese doctor, Tetsu Nakamura was heading to the provincial capital, Jalalabad.

The provincial governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, said Nakamura is in serious condition.

Nakamura has headed the Japanese charity, Peace Medical Service, in Nangarhar since 2008. He came to Afghanistan after a Japanese colleague, Kazuya Ito, was abducted and killed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the second in as many weeks targeting aid workers in Afghanistan. An American working for the United Nations was killed in Kabul on Nov. 24.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A transgender woman who filed a claim Tuesday to change her sex in Japan's official family register speaks at a news conference the same day in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture.
Transgender woman with eight-year-old daughter sues over right to change sex listed in Japan's fa...
A 52-year-old in Hyogo Prefecture has filed a claim challenging the constitutionality of a law that blocks people with children who are minors from changing their sex in the official family regi...
Image Not Available
Leader of Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi splinter group arrested over August shooting amid feud in syndicate
A leader of a splinter group of Japan's largest crime syndicate was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a member of the parent group amid a gang feud in Kobe in August, police said. H...
Yuji Watanabe is taken to a police station in Tokyo on Tuesday night after being arrested for allegedly causing injuries resulting in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in September.
Tokyo man arrested over alleged fatal assault of girlfriend's 3-year-old son
Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly causing injuries resulting in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in Tokyo in September. Yuji Watanabe, 34, a live-in partner of the boy's mo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tetsu Nakamura | KYODO

, , ,