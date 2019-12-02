A file photo from last Dec. 17 shows the site of a major explosion in Sapporo through the shattered windows of a nearby clinic. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Man referred to prosecutors over 2018 Sapporo explosion

Kyodo

SAPPORO – A man who was working at a real estate office in Sapporo has been referred to prosecutors by police for allegedly causing an explosion by emptying deodorizer spray cans last year and injuring more than 40 people nearby.

The 34-year-old former Apaman Co. branch manager is suspected of triggering the explosion last Dec. 16 by turning on a water heater in the two-floor office after he had filled it with flammable gas by emptying the spray cans for disposal.

The explosion injured 46 people, including customers in a neighboring restaurant and passersby, as well as damaging the building housing the office and its surroundings, the police said.

The man, who faces charges of injury and destruction by explosives caused by gross negligence, sustained severe injuries. The police did not disclose whether he has admitted to or denied the charges.

He is believed to have emptied the spray cans with another employee on the day of the blast, investigators said.

Following the explosion, the police confiscated more than 240 spray cans that were intended for customers to remove odors from properties they had rented or purchased, they said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Police check for illegal drones at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Oct. 17 ahead of the enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito.
Japan to require drone registration to find owners following accidents
Owners of drones will be required to register their remote-controlled aircraft with the government so officials can quickly identify them after accidents, according to the land ministry. The gov...
The Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier Izumo is seen docked during the IMDEX Asia Pacific Flagship Maritime Defense Show in Singapore in May 2017.
Japan's next SDF mission to Mideast may include its biggest warships
The next Self-Defense Forces dispatch to the Middle East might get Cabinet approval by the end of the year, government sources said, as Tokyo considered deploying one of its biggest warships.
The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is seen in this photo taken on March 11.
METI eyes 2031 end to Fukushima No. 1 cleanup
The industry ministry on Monday unveiled a revised plan to remove molten nuclear fuel debris from the meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 power plant in 2021 — a process said to be the biggest hurdle to d...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A file photo from last Dec. 17 shows the site of a major explosion in Sapporo through the shattered windows of a nearby clinic. | KYODO

,