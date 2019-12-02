Anti-government protesters hold up five fingers, representing their five demands, during the "Lest We Forget" rally in Kowloon in Hong Kong on Sunday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Hong Kong gears up for lunchtime rallies after weekend unrest

Reuters

HONG KONG – Hong Kong protesters geared up for a week of lunchtime rallies Monday, a day after a mass demonstration showed the anti-government movement can still draw people to the streets even after sweeping recent gains by democrats in district elections.

After a rare lull in demonstrations following the polls, police Sunday fired tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters as residents chanted “revolution of our time” and “liberate Hong Kong.”

Protesters are planning two-hour rallies at lunchtime for the next five days in the Asian financial hub’s central business district, according to online posts.

The protests have drawn in a wide swath of Hong Kong society — from students to pensioners and office workers. The lunchtime rallies in Central were aimed at drawing in white-collar professionals, who occasionally have blocked roads over the past few weeks, leading to some face-offs with police.

The Sunday protest in the busy shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui followed a “thanksgiving” march by hundreds to the U.S. consulate to show gratitude for U.S. support for the demonstrations that have agitated the Chinese-ruled city for about six months.

RELATED STORIES

Shops and businesses in Tsim Sha Tsui closed early as police sprayed volleys of tear gas at demonstrators, including some elderly residents and others with their pets, as they marched past the city’s Kowloon waterfront, home to luxury hotels and shopping malls.

Police made several arrests as the tear gas sent hundreds fleeing towards the harbor.

While the Nov. 24 district elections delivered an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy candidates, activists have pledged to maintain the momentum of the anti-government movement.

The protesters’ demands include an end to Beijing’s alleged meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, universal suffrage and an inquiry into police use of force.

The unrest since June has at times forced the closure of government offices, businesses, schools and the international airport, helping drive the city into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

People gather to rally in support of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi before she heads off to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in Yangon Sunday.
Hundreds rally to show support for Aung San Suu Kyi as she prepares to defend Myanmar against cha...
About 700 people rallied Sunday to show support for Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as she prepares to defend the country against charges of genocide at the U.N.'s highest court. Members of ...
Image Not Available
Australia says China is holding detained writer Yang Hengjun in 'unacceptable' conditions
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday a Chinese-born Australian writer was being held by Beijing in "unacceptable" conditions, including daily interrogations while shackled. Ya...
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks in Parliament in Canberra on July 4.
Australia launches anti-espionage task force amid China spy concerns
Australia on Monday launched a high-level intelligence task force to combat what officials say is rampant foreign interference in the country and after claims of bold Chinese spying operations Down...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Anti-government protesters hold up five fingers, representing their five demands, during the "Lest We Forget" rally in Kowloon in Hong Kong on Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,