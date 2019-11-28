Haze obscures the Seoul skyline in this file photo. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

South Korea to close up to 15 coal-fired power plants over winter to limit pollution

Reuters

SEOUL – South Korea will idle up to a quarter of its coal-fired power plants between December and February to help limit air pollution, and the remaining plants should be enough to supply power over the winter, the country’s energy ministry said on Thursday.

The presidential committee recommended in September shutting down up to 14 coal plants between December and February and up to 27 in March, scaling up the country’s antipollution measures.

South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, has about 60 coal-fired power plants, generating 40 percent of the country’s electricity. But experts say burning coal has worsened air quality in the country.

The country’s energy ministry said in a news release that the remaining coal power plants will operate at no more than 80 percent capacity from December to February.

So far, South Korea has suspended operations of some aging coal-fired power plants from March to June and capped such plants’ operations at 80 percent when an air pollution advisory is issued.

The country’s winter power demand is expected to peak at around 88,600 megawatts (MW) in the fourth week of January, and to increase to 91,800 MW if there is an extreme cold snap, according to the ministry statement.

Electricity supply is expected to meet demand with a power surplus of above 11,350 MW from December through February, the ministry said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A barman pours a pint at the Lord Nelson pub in Sydney.
Sydney, 'worst city in the world for nightlife,' to ease drinking rules
Sydney's lackluster nightlife received a long-awaited boost on Thursday when officials announced an end to rules severely limiting where and when people can drink alcohol. New South Wales Premie...
New Zealand Medical Assistance Team Dr. Scott Wilson talks about the measles outbreak at a clinic Monday in Apia. Authorities said Monday that a measles epidemic sweeping through Samoa continues to worsen.
Samoa measles death toll rises to 37 amid anti-vax push: WHO
A measles epidemic raging in Samoa has killed 37 people, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, blaming an anti-vaccine messaging campaign for leaving the Pacific island nation vulnerable to...
Suspects in the Holey Artisan Bakery attack are seen inside prison van as they are taken out of the court after hearing a verdict in Dhaka Wednesday.
Bangladesh sentences seven to death for 2016 Dhaka cafe attack that left 22 dead
A Bangladesh court handed death sentences to seven members of an Islamist militant group on Wednesday for their role in an attack on a cafe in 2016 that killed 22 people, mostly foreigners, in the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Haze obscures the Seoul skyline in this file photo. | AFP-JIJI

, ,