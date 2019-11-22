A garda police van is seen at Rosslare Europort aboard a Stena Line ferry after 16 people were discovered inside a sealed trailer on the ship sailing from France, in Co Wexford, southern Ireland, Thursday. | NIALL CARSON / PA / VIA AP

World / Social Issues

16 migrants found in sealed container on France-to-Ireland ferry, all in good health

Reuters

DUBLIN – The crew of a passenger ferry traveling to Ireland from France discovered 16 migrants stowed aboard in a sealed trailer on Thursday, a spokesman for the vessel’s Swedish operator Stena Line said.

The migrants were found during a routine inspection on board the ferry while it was traveling from the French port of Cherbourg to Rosslare in Ireland, the spokesman said. All 16 migrants were in good condition.

Immigration officers were due to assess the status of the group after the vessel arrived in Ireland at around 1440 GMT, Irish police said in a statement. The nationality of the migrants was not immediately known.

The police said they had detained the truck involved in the incident and were questioning the driver and owners of the vehicle.

On Oct. 23, 39 bodies, all believed to be Vietnamese migrants, were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck near London. Two people have been charged in Britain and eight in Vietnam over the deaths.

Dutch authorities on Tuesday found 25 migrants stowed away on a cargo ferry bound for Britain shortly after it left the Netherlands.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Malu Klo, an asylum seeker from the Congo, attends a picnic for refugees at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. on July 4. Three agencies in charge of resettling refugees in the U.S. are suing the Trump administration over the president's executive order allowing states and cities to block refugees from being settled in their areas. The lawsuit was filed Thursday by HIAS, Church World Service, and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.
Refugee resettlement agencies sue to block Trump order letting target areas block entries
Three agencies in charge of resettling refugees in the U.S. are suing the Trump administration over the president's executive order allowing states and cities to block refugees from being settled i...
Image Not Available
EPA prosecutions of polluters approach quarter-century lows as Trump allegedly guts enforcement
Criminal prosecution and convictions of polluters have fallen to quarter-century lows under the Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency, deepening three years of overall enforcement ...
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher walks into military court in San Diego, California, in June.
Trump pressures Navy to not remove convicted Edward Gallagher's SEAL designation
President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that the Navy "will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher's Trident Pin," inserting himself into an ongoing legal review of the sailor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A garda police van is seen at Rosslare Europort aboard a Stena Line ferry after 16 people were discovered inside a sealed trailer on the ship sailing from France, in Co Wexford, southern Ireland, Thursday. | NIALL CARSON / PA / VIA AP

, , , , ,