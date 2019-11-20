Police detain protesters and students after they tried to flee outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on Tuesday. A dwindling number of exhausted pro-democracy protesters barricaded inside the Hong Kong university defied warnings to surrender, as a police siege of the campus stretched through a third day and China sent fresh signals that its patience with nearly six months of unrest was running out. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Mike Pence says Hong Kong violence would make China trade deal 'very hard'

by Jordan Fabian

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON – Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that it would be difficult for the U.S. to sign a trade agreement with China if demonstrations in Hong Kong are met with violence.

“The president’s made it clear it’ll be very hard for us to do a deal with China if there’s any violence or if that matter is not treated properly and humanely,” Pence said during an interview with Indianapolis-based radio host Tony Katz.

The vice president said the U.S. is “taking a strong stand with China” while “currently negotiating a phase-one deal.”

Hundreds of Hong Kong demonstrators were hospitalized on Tuesday after a standoff with police, and protesters plan to block roads and disrupt rail service on Wednesday. The White House said in a statement on Monday that Chinese authorities should “protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system and democratic way of life,” and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the U.S. is “gravely concerned” about rising violence in the city.

But President Donald Trump has spoken delicately about the protests while he attempts to close a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping that may wind down the trade war with Beijing.

Trump has yet to weigh in on an effort by Senate Republicans to pass legislation supporting the Hong Kong demonstrators, a measure that would risk angering Beijing.

Chinese officials expressed clear displeasure with the measure, calling it an improper intervention in their domestic affairs. The Foreign Ministry threatened “strong countermeasures” in response to the House’s vote last week and repeated the threat as the Senate prepared to cast votes on Tuesday.

The bipartisan Senate bill would sanction Chinese officials who are found to have violated Hong Kong’s “freedoms and autonomy” and require an annual review of Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law.

Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that China is “going to have to make a deal that I like, if they don’t that’s it.”

But the president added that he is “very happy with China right now.” He made no reference to the Hong Kong protests.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her office in New York Tuesday. New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation's biggest e-cigarette maker, San Francisco based JUUL Labs.
New York sues e-cigarette firm Juul for targeting youngsters
New York on Tuesday became the second state this week to sue Juul, the largest U.S. electronic cigarette manufacturer, for illegally targeting minors with its marketing campaigns. The lawsuits c...
This Oct. 30 photo provided by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality shows affected land from a Keystone oil pipeline leak near Edinburg, North Dakota. The crude oil spill has turned out to have affected almost 10 times the amount of land as first reported, a state regulator said Monday.
Congress wants review of Keystone pipeline in wake of massive spill
Top U.S. House Democrats have called for a federal review of the Keystone pipeline and the agency that regulates it in the wake of 383,000-gallon (1.4-million-liter) spill in northeastern North Dak...
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a press conference at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on Tuesday
Philippine leader looks to ban 'toxic' e-cigarettes and arrest users
The Philippines will outlaw the use and importation of e-cigarettes and arrest anyone using them, its president said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of nations moving to ban devices that have ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police detain protesters and students after they tried to flee outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on Tuesday. A dwindling number of exhausted pro-democracy protesters barricaded inside the Hong Kong university defied warnings to surrender, as a police siege of the campus stretched through a third day and China sent fresh signals that its patience with nearly six months of unrest was running out. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,