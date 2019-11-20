Toyota to launch RAV4 plug-in hybrid in Japan, U.S.

Major Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it will launch a plug-in hybrid version of its RAV4 SUV in Japan and the United States from the summer of next year.

Toyota will also start selling the RAV4 plug-in hybrid in Europe in the second half of next year.

The company will unveil the model in a world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which will be opened to media on Wednesday.

The new model, named the RAV4 Prime in the United States, adopts a newly developed plug-in hybrid system that offers higher output power than conventional hybrid vehicles.

The SUV can accelerate to 96 kilometers per hour in 5.8 seconds and travel some 62 kilometers by battery alone on a single charge. It also has a system to supply power to electric appliances in the event of natural disasters by utilizing high-capacity batteries.

The first-generation RVA4 was launched in 1994, with cumulative global sales reaching some 9.74 million units as of the end of October this year.

Enjoying strong demand in the United States, the RAV4 is the leading SUV model in the country in terms of sales.

The current fifth-generation RAV4 was launched in the United States in late 2018 and in April this year in Japan.