A central processing unit used for supercomputer Fugaku, developed by Fujitsu Ltd., sits on a surface. A prototype for Fugaku is ranked as the world's No.1 supercomputer in term of energy efficiency. | KYODO

Prototype of Japanese supercomputer Fugaku ranks No. 1 in power efficiency

A prototype of Japanese supercomputer Fugaku has been rated the world’s No. 1 in terms of energy efficiency, according to its developers, Fujitsu Ltd. and research institute Riken.

The prototype topped the rankings made by researchers and released at an international supercomputer conference in the United States, according to the developers’ announcement Monday.

Fugaku is the successor to Japan’s xK computer, which was shut down in August.

The Fugaku project aims to put the new supercomputer into operation around 2021, which is expected to have more than 100 times its predecessor’s computing power and advanced power-saving features.

Fugaku is being developed at a Fujitsu factory in Ishikawa Prefecture and is due to be installed at the Riken Center for Computational Science in Kobe.

Fugaku will consist of more than 100 connected computing units. Fujitsu plans to ship the first unit next month.

