Platforms and other facilities at Takanawa Gateway Station, a new station under construction on JR East's Yamanote Line in central Tokyo, are shown to the media on Saturday. | KYODO

National

Takanawa Gateway Station, the Yamanote Line's newest station, is shown off to media

JIJI

Ahead of its planned opening in next spring, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East), showed off platforms and other facilities at Takanawa Gateway, a new station under construction on the Yamanote Line in central Tokyo, to the media Saturday.

Work to build Takanawa Gateway Station, located between the existing Shinagawa and Tamachi stations on the busy loop line, started in February 2017, and construction of the station building is nearly complete.

Having three stories above ground and one below, the new station in Minato Ward will serve trains on the Keihin-Tohoku Line as well as the Yamanote Line. The station building is about 30 meters high and features a 4,000-square-meter white roof inspired by origami folding paper.

Escalators and platform screen doors have already been installed on the station’s platforms, and an area in which events will be held will be constructed on the second floor of the building.

“About 90 percent of the construction work has already been done,” JR East official Shunji Makino said. “Over the nearly three years, about 100 workers have been engaged in construction work each day,” he said.

According to JR East, work to switch tracks of the Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines was conducted Saturday in line with the construction of Takanawa Gateway Station.

Due to the work, services were suspended from the day’s first trains to around 4 p.m. on the section connecting Osaki and Ueno stations via Tokyo Station on the Yamanote Line. Train operations were halted all day on Saturday between Shinagawa and Tamachi stations on the Keihin-Tohoku Line.

The service suspensions affected an estimated 560,000 people.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Actress Erika Sawajiri.
Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri arrested for possessing MDMA capsule
Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA at her home in Tokyo, police sources said. The 33-year-old actress was found in po...
Emperor Naruhito gives an address at the Daikyo no Gi rite of the Daijosai great thanksgiving ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday.
Emperor hosts Daikyo-no-Gi grand banquet at Imperial Palace
The first round of Daikyo-no-Gi grand banquets for Emperor Naruhito and guests who attended the Daijosai grand thanksgiving ceremony took place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday. ...
Leiji Matsumoto
Manga creator Leiji Matsumoto collapses in Italy
Legendary Japanese manga creator Leiji Matsumoto, known for "Galaxy Express 999" and many other works, collapsed and been sent to a hospital in Turin, Italy, Italian newspaper La Repubblica repo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Platforms and other facilities at Takanawa Gateway Station, a new station under construction on JR East's Yamanote Line in central Tokyo, are shown to the media on Saturday. | KYODO

, , ,