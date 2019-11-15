Hokkaido University professor held for alleged spying released by China

Nobu Iwatani, a professor at Hokkaido University’s graduate school of law who was arrested in China on suspicion of spying, has been released and returned home Friday, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said the same day.

The professor was confirmed to be in good health, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference.

In October, Suga said the professor, in his 40s, had been detained by Chinese authorities since September on suspicion of violating Chinese law.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry revealed Friday that the professor confessed to illegally collecting state secrets and that the authorities took disciplinary measures against him.

The professor was employed by the national university but had also worked in the past for the National Institute for Defense Studies at the Defense Ministry.

China has been stepping up its watch over foreign organizations and individuals in the name of protecting national security since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2013.

The latest incident came amid a recent thaw in Sino-Japanese relations long frayed over wartime history and territory.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, a close aide to Xi, during their meeting in Tokyo last month to handle the case of the professor in a “positive manner,” effectively calling for his release.