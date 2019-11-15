The government now expects to receive less tax revenue than it had anticipated in fiscal 2019, as a slowdown in the global economy dents corporate earnings. | ULLSTEIN BILD VIA GETTY IMAGES

Japan to cut fiscal 2019 tax revenue estimate on weak corporate earnings

Kyodo

The government will cut its tax revenue estimate for fiscal 2019 possibly by more than ¥2 trillion, from ¥62.50 trillion ($575 billion), as a result of weaker-than-expected corporate earnings amid a slowdown in the global economy, government sources have said.

The first possible decline in three years is expected to prompt the government to issue debt to compile a supplementary budget for the year through March in order to finance reconstruction in areas hit by a series of natural disasters, the sources said Thursday.

As a number of firms have cut their earnings forecasts in turn amid fallout from the prolonged U.S.-China trade conflict, corporate tax revenue is expected to fall in the fiscal year, the sources said.

For the first half through September, corporate tax revenue dropped 9.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Finance Ministry data.

The revised estimate is also affected by a tax refund to SoftBank Group Corp. worth around ¥400 billion, the sources said.

Japan’s tax revenue hit a record ¥60.36 trillion in fiscal 2018, and the government earlier forecast that tax revenue would top that in the current fiscal year following the consumption tax hike on Oct. 1.

The economy has shown signs of weakening, however. Growth in gross domestic product slowed down in the July-September period from the previous quarter on weak consumer spending and exports, the government said earlier in the day.

