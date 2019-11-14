Members of the security forces stand guard outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia Wednesday. The placards read "Latin America free," "Women against fascism" and "Jail for the militiamen." | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Venezuelan migrants will cost host nations $1.35 billion in 2020, U.N. says

Reuters

BOGOTA – Health care, education, nutrition and other services will cost countries hosting Venezuelan migrants $1.35 billion next year, nongovernmental organizations said on Wednesday, as they called for increased donations from the international community.

The request is the most recent of repeated appeals for help for the 4.6 million Venezuelans who have fled widespread shortages of food and medicine in their homeland in recent years.

Colombia has borne the brunt of the exodus. It is now home to more than 1.4 million Venezuelans, many of whom arrived with little money and in desperate need of basic services.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement they will launch a coordination and fundraising effort that they hope will help aid reach migrants in 17 countries.

“Despite many efforts and other initiatives, the dimension of the problem is greater than the current response capacity, so it is necessary that the international community doubles these efforts and contributions to help the countries and international organizations responding to the crisis,” said Eduardo Stein, joint UNHCR-IOM special representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

Colombia has repeatedly lamented a lack of funding for Venezuelans, saying other humanitarian crises in Syria, South Sudan and Myanmar have received many times more in donations from the international community.

Care for migrants costs the country around half a percentage point of its gross domestic product, or about $1.5 billion, annually.

The United Nations had called for global donations of $315 million in 2019 to help Colombia, a developing country, cope with the influx, but donations have fallen far short of the target.

Unlike its neighbors, Colombia has not imposed stringent immigration requirements on Venezuelans, instead encouraging migrants who entered the country informally to register with authorities so they can access social services.

The Andean country has also given citizenship to more than 24,000 children born to Venezuelan parents, to prevent them from being stateless.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes questions Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire during his testimony before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington Sept. 26.
Contrary to Republican claim, whistleblower never met or talked withAdam Schiff: source
The whistleblower who prompted an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump never met or spoke with Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading impeachment hearings in Congress, a source fami...
Volunteers in Tijuana, Mexico, call names from a waiting list of people to claim asylum at a border crossing in San Dieg, California, in September. The Trump administration has proposed to make it tougher for asylum-seekers to obtain permission to work in the United States while their immigration cases are pending.
Trump team seeks curbs on work permits for asylum-seekers
The Trump administration has proposed making it tougher for asylum-seekers to obtain permission to work in the United States while their cases are pending, a move that immigrant advocates say would...
A woman bundled up against the cold walks on an autumn morning in Philadelphia Wednesday. An arctic blast that sent shivers across the Midwest spread to the Eastern U.S. on Wednesday, with bitter weather establishing new records from Mississippi to Maine.
Arctic blast spreads shivers from Maine to Mississippi
An arctic blast that sent shivers across the Midwest spread to the Eastern U.S. on Wednesday, with bitter weather breaking records from Mississippi to Maine. Cold temperatures that stretched to ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of the security forces stand guard outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia Wednesday. The placards read "Latin America free," "Women against fascism" and "Jail for the militiamen." | REUTERS

, , , , , ,