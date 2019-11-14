The government is considering whether to allow antidote autoinjections by nondoctors, such as rescue workers, should toxic agents be dispersed in a terrorist attack. | KYODO

National

Japan to permit antidote injections by nondoctors in cases of bioterrorism

JIJI

The health ministry said Thursday that antidote autoinjections by nondoctors, such as rescue workers, will be permitted should toxic agents be dispersed in a terrorist attack.

The move is designed to prepare for possible terror attacks using chemicals, in the run-up to next year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Normally, antidote injections by people other than doctors or nurses violate the medical practitioners law. But the ministry said that if a chemical attack occurs, early antidote injections are necessary for the treatment of victims.

“It is necessary to permit the use of autoinjectors by those other than doctors,” the ministry said, citing as an example workers transporting victims to hospital in contaminated “hot zone” areas, such as firefighters, police officers and Self-Defense Forces personnel.

These workers will be allowed to administer antidotes to injured people other than children if doctors are absent, there are too many injured people for doctors to handle, or three or more people are injured in an apparent chemical attack, the ministry said.

The ministry will notify the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the National Police Agency, the Defense Ministry and the Japan Coast Guard of its decision.

Training on antidote injections will be provided to officials concerned starting as soon as early next year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A Kurdish asylum-seeker launched a hunger strike in July to end his detention at Higashi-Nihon Immigration Center in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Tokyo rally protests prolonged detention of foreign nationals
A rally was held in Tokyo on Thursday to call for an end to the prolonged detention of foreign nationals at immigration facilities across Japan, with a woman pleading for the immediate release o...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) smiles with attendees at a cherry blossom-viewing event held April 13 at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo.
Opposition lawmakers suspect law violation over cherry blossom-viewing party
A senior opposition lawmaker Thursday detailed suspicions of an election law violation by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe or his office over an annual prime minister-hosted party to view cherry blosso...
Emperor Naruhito heads to the Yuki Hall, part of the gigantic Daijokyu Halls specially constructed on the Imperial Palace grounds for a centuries-old Shinto thanksgiving ceremony known as Daijosai on Thursday evening.
Emperor Naruhito performs centuries-old Daijosai ceremony as key succession rite
Emperor Naruhito performs on Thursday a centuries-old Shinto thanksgiving ceremony known as the Daijosai, the last of the major succession rituals following his enthronement in May. The state-fu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The government is considering whether to allow antidote autoinjections by nondoctors, such as rescue workers, should toxic agents be dispersed in a terrorist attack. | KYODO

, , , , , ,