The Facebook logo is seen on a computer in this photo illustration in Washington in July. Facebook on Wednesday said it has nixed 5.4 billion fake accounts already this year, many within moments of being created at the leading social network."We have improved our ability to detect and block attempts to create fake, abusive accounts," the internet firm said in its latest transparency report. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Facebook removes 3.2 billion fake accounts and millions of child abuse posts

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA/SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook Inc. removed 3.2 billion fake accounts between April and September, along with millions of posts depicting child abuse and suicide, according to its latest content moderation report released on Wednesday.

That more than doubles the number of fake accounts taken down during the same period last year, when 1.55 billion accounts were removed, according to the report. (bit.ly/2OcsCVI)

The world’s biggest social network also disclosed for the first time how many posts it removed from popular photo-sharing app Instagram, which has been identified as a growing area of concern about fake news by disinformation researchers.

Proactive detection of violating content was lower across all categories on Instagram than on Facebook’s flagship app, where the company initially implemented many of its detection tools, the company said in its fourth content moderation report.

For example, the company said it proactively detected content affiliated with terrorist organizations 98.5 percent of the time on Facebook and 92.2 percent of the time on Instagram.

It removed more than 11.6 million pieces of content depicting child nudity and sexual exploitation of children on Facebook and 754,000 pieces on Instagram during the third quarter.

Facebook also added data on actions it took around content involving self-harm for the first time in the report. It said it had removed about 2.5 million posts in the third quarter that depicted or encouraged suicide or self-injury.

The company also removed about 4.4 million pieces involving drug sales during the quarter, it said in a blog post. (bit.ly/33MCdsX)

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Disney+ streaming service sign is pictured at the D23 Expo, billed as the "largest Disney fan event in the world," at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, in August. Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it signed up 10 million subscribers for Disney+ within a day of launching its new streaming television service.
Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Disney-Fox deal because divestiture has yet to happen
Brazil's antitrust regulator said on Wednesday it will reassess Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) $71 billion purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) because the divestiture requested by the regulator...
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a Joint Economic Committee hearing on "The Economic Outlook" on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
Wall St. higher as Fed chief Jerome Powell says U.S. economy is in 'good shape'
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the domestic economy was in good shape and the central bank saw a "sustained expansion" ahead. This he...
Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Nov. 6.
SoftBank and Line enter talks to form a new tie-up
SoftBank Group Corp. is looking to reach an agreement with Line Corp. on a comprehensive partnership or acquisition thorough its group firm that runs Yahoo Japan, it was learned on Wednesday.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Facebook logo is seen on a computer in this photo illustration in Washington in July. Facebook on Wednesday said it has nixed 5.4 billion fake accounts already this year, many within moments of being created at the leading social network."We have improved our ability to detect and block attempts to create fake, abusive accounts," the internet firm said in its latest transparency report. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,