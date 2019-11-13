Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 27. | AFP-JIJI

National / Politics

Japanese Lower House approval of U.S. trade deal to be delayed

JIJI

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito has given up on plans to pass a recently signed trade deal with the United States through the House of Representatives by the end of this week, according to a senior LDP official.

The ruling bloc now aims to get the deal through the Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday and the full chamber next week, the official said Tuesday.

The decision came after the opposition side rejected a suggestion by the ruling coalition that a vote be taken on the treaty on Wednesday. The ruling bloc apparently wants to secure a smooth parliamentary process with cooperation from opposition parties.

The opposition camp aims to block a vote until the government and ruling coalition meet its demands, including the disclosure of minutes of summit meetings between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The opposition parties plan to submit a motion to remove the chairman of the Lower House committee if the ruling coalition unilaterally puts the pact to a vote.

The ongoing parliamentary session is set to end on Dec. 9. The schedule for discussions on the treaty in the Upper House will be tight due to the delay in Lower House approval.

But under a constitutional provision that gives the Lower House a superior position over the Upper House, the trade pact would win parliamentary approval 30 days after Lower House passage, with or without Upper House approval.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Hayabusa2 project manager Yuichi Tsuda (front) and his colleagues celebrate at the mission control room in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday after giving Hayabusa2 the order to return to Earth.
Japan's Hayabusa2 leaves asteroid to deliver samples to Earth in 2020
Japan's space agency said Wednesday its Hayabusa2 space probe had departed from an asteroid where it had landed to collect samples, and will now travel some 800 million kilometers to deliver the...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) and his wife, Akie, pose for a photo with participants of a cherry blossom-viewing event held April 13 at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo.
Abe cancels publicly funded cherry-blossom event after criticism he used it to entertain supporters
The government will not hold a publicly funded cherry blossom-viewing event next year, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday, after criticism that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has used...
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017. Washington is pushing Seoul to stay in a military information-sharing pact with Tokyo.
Unwilling or unable? U.S. faces uphill battle in quest to save Japan-South Korea intel pact
As the days tick down before the expiration of a key military intelligence-sharing pact between Japan and South Korea, Washington is dialing up pressure on Seoul to reverse its decision to terminat...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 27. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,