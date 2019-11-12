Man slashes schoolgirl's throat in northeastern Japan in random attack

A man slashed an elementary school girl’s throat Tuesday in Aomori Prefecture in what appeared to be a random attack, police said.

The sixth grader was taken to the hospital in the city of Hachinohe and was conscious and able to speak, according to the police and the local fire department.

The girl was walking alone when a male stranger attacked her from behind with a knife around 4:40 p.m., inflicting a cut that was around 10 centimeters long and 1 cm deep, the police said.

The man, described as thin with short hair, had a navy blue backpack and held another bag, according to the police.

The girl’s elementary school was gathering more information and “trying to confirm the other children’s safety as quickly as possible,” the school’s vice principal said.

Hachinohe’s government had warned residents earlier about a suspicious man who was seen last Thursday evening following children near the location of the attack, a residential area 2 kilometers from Konakano Station.