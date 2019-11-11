Six people, including four toddlers, injured in west Tokyo after vehicle plows into pedestrians

Six people, including four nursery school children, were injured Monday after a vehicle plowed into them at a pedestrian crossing in Hachioji, western Tokyo, police said.

The children, around 1 or 2 years old, suffered minor injuries, they said, while two teachers in their 30s and 40s were also taken to hospital, but their conditions are not life threatening, the police said.

Police arrested the driver of the minitruck, who is in his 60s, for alleged negligence resulting in injury. He also went to the hospital.

The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. while children from a nearby school were apparently being taken for a walk by the teachers, according to the police.

The front of the vehicle was badly damaged, with its windshield broken and headlights and bumper hanging off. Some children’s shoes could be seen next to it in the aftermath of the accident.

“Nursery school teachers were holding crying children and were waiting for an ambulance,” said a man living in the neighborhood.

He also noted that the signals at the crossing are activated by pedestrians by a button and many drivers fail to notice when the lights change.

The site is about 3.5 kilometers north of Hachioji Station.

In May, two 2-year-old nursery school children died and 14 people were injured in the city of Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, after a vehicle hit them following a collision with another vehicle. The toddlers and their teachers were taking a walk near their nursery school.