Nagano counseling center wins plaudits for offering typhoon info in 15 languages and simple Japanese

Nagano Prefecture has won praise for providing foreign residents of disaster information in multiple languages and in simple Japanese related to powerful Typhoon Hagibis, which tore through the prefecture last month.

Although it was a Sunday, staffers at the Nagano Prefectural Government’s Multicultural Counseling Center offered telephone consultation services to residents in 15 languages, including English, Chinese, Tagalog and Portuguese, on Oct. 13, the day after the 19th typhoon of the year made landfall in central Japan.

More than 10 inquiries were made for information, including on the process of acquiring disaster victim certificates and ways to dispose of disaster waste, and the center helped the callers speak with prefectural government officials through interpreters.

On Oct. 14 and later, the Nagano government’s Twitter account for disaster management posted messages using only easy words written in hiragana, including one that read, “For foreigners who are not good at Japanese, we have made a phone (consultation service) in which you can speak in many foreign languages.”

These tweets were retweeted, or shared, over 40,000 times, with many commenting how generous the initiative was and how they were moved by it. The outpouring of praise “was unexpected, and we are thankful,” a representative of the prefecture’s international division said.

The initiative came after the prefectural government conducted a seminar for its staff in August on avoiding the use for difficult words when communicating with foreigners.

The prefecture also used simple Japanese before the typhoon struck the region, with the Multicultural Counseling Center calling on residents on its website to stay on alert for weather updates.

Nagano conducted the 15-language consultation service and the use of simple Japanese for notifications about the service for the first time, and it plans to include the successful initiatives in its multiculturalism promotion guidelines, which are slated to be revised by the end of March.

“It was the first time to do this, but we were able to have it spread online and also many people paid attention to it,” the international division official said.