SBI Holdings joins with Fukushima Bank to expand local networks

Kyodo, JIJI

Japanese financial services group SBI Holdings Inc. and a regional bank in Fukushima Prefecture announced Monday a capital tie-up, which will expand the Tokyo-based company’s local networks.

SBI will invest ¥1.11 billion ($10 million) in Fukushima Bank and provide expertise on financial product sales and information technology to enhance efficiency in the regional institution’s business practices, the two firms said.

SBI will become Fukushima Bank’s top shareholder, with an equity stake of about 18 percent. Specifically, SBI will buy 5 million new shares to be issued by Fukushima Bank under a third-party allotment system for ¥222 apiece. Including shares held by subsidiaries, the SBI group’s overall stake in the bank will rise to some 19 percent. SBI will also send an official to serve on the board of Fukushima Bank.

Fukushima Bank, which has been struggling for profitability under the Bank of Japan’s ultraeasy monetary policy, said it decided on the alliance with SBI at a board meeting Monday and expects the partnership will help deliver a turnaround.

SBI has been expanding alliances with local banks as it aims to become Japan’s “fourth megabank,” joining Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

In September, SBI concluded a capital tie-up with Shimane Bank in western Japan, injecting ¥2.5 billion. An alliance with Fukushima Bank is SBI’s second tie-up with a regional financial institution.

Fukushima Bank, established in 1922, posted a group net loss of ¥3.12 billion in the business year that ended in March last year, falling into the red for the first time in seven years.

The Financial Services Agency ordered it to improve its business operations and the bank logged a ¥521 million net profit in the year through March this year.

Many small banks in Japan have been affected by population declines in regional areas and rising costs in developing fintech, or the delivery of financial services via information technology, as well as implementing anti-money laundering measures.

Of the 105 regional banks in Japan, 45 registered a loss in their core business for at least two straight years through March this year. Of those, 27 logged red ink for more than five years in a row, according to the agency.

Against such a backdrop, local banks have accelerated moves to enhance their businesses by allying with their peers. The Bank of Yokohama and Chiba Bank said in July they have reached a deal to share customer information.

