A woman walks past a Descente Ltd. advertisement in the city of Osaka. The sportswear-maker downgraded its business outlook as South Korean customers shunned its products amid soured ties between Japan and South Korea. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Descente slashes net profit outlook by 82% amid South Korea boycott of Japanese goods

Kyodo

OSAKA – Sportswear-maker Descente Ltd. on Wednesday sharply slashed its net profit outlook for fiscal 2019, hit by a widespread boycott of Japanese products in its mainstay South Korean market.

The seller of Umbro, Le Coq Sportif and Munsingwear brands said it expects group net profit to plummet 82.3 percent to ¥700 million ($6.4 million) in the year to March 2020, down from its previous forecast of ¥5.30 billion.

The Osaka-based company said it will report a net loss of ¥1.51 billion in the second half that started in October due to slumping sales in South Korea, which had accounted for about half its annual sales.

“We saw an extremely severe fall in sales. We did not think it would be this bad,” Descente President Shuichi Koseki told a news conference in Osaka, referring to a 30 percent sales drop from a year earlier in the second quarter.

Descente joins other Japanese companies in reporting lower sales in South Korea after Japan’s tighter controls on exports of high-tech chemicals — resists, hydrogen fluoride and fluorinated polyimide — to its neighbor in July sent bilateral ties to their worst level in years, prompting a campaign to boycott Japanese goods.

The chemicals are indispensable in manufacturing electronic circuit boards as well as smartphone displays, which are mainstay businesses for price-competitive South Korean manufacturers.

Fast Retailing Co., operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, said last month that sales in South Korea fell “substantially” in July and August.

Japanese carmakers saw a 60 percent drop in vehicle sales in the country in September from a year earlier, while Japan’s beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent by value in the same month.

The sportswear-maker revised down its full-year group operating profit projection to ¥1.10 billion from ¥8.00 billion and cut its group sales outlook to ¥130.80 billion from ¥144.00 billion.

In the first half, group net profit fell 3.5 percent from a year earlier to ¥2.21 billion and group operating profit dropped 8.2 percent to ¥2.64 billion partly due to weaker sales in Asia.

Group sales declined 1.3 percent to ¥65.93 billion in the first half.

The first-half results do not reflect the impact of the boycott campaign in South Korea because local subsidiary Descente Korea Ltd.’s accounting period starts from January.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

SoftBank Group Corp. boss Masayoshi Son discusses the company's latest financial results during a news conference Wednesday in Tokyo. SoftBank suffered its first quarterly operating loss in 14 years, taking a hit from investments in startups such as WeWork and Uber.
SoftBank Group logs ¥704 billion quarterly loss amid Uber, WeWork turmoil
SoftBank Group Corp. on Wednesday reported its first quarterly operating loss in 14 years — ¥704.4 billion (about $6.5 billion) — after writing down the value of a string of marquee investments, in...
A man holds his smartphone in front of the New York Times building in New York last fall. The New York Times said Wednesday that profits slipped in the third quarter as declines in advertising revenues offset gains in its digital subscription efforts.The prestigious daily said it now has more than 4 million "digital only" subscribers and a total subscriber base of 4.9 million, with 500,000 outside the United States.
Advertising woes hit NY Times as digital subscriptions grow
The New York Times said Wednesday that profits slipped in the third quarter as declines in advertising revenues offset gains in its digital subscription efforts. The prestigious U.S. daily said ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks edge up on weaker yen, hopes for U.S.-China trade improvement
Tokyo stocks added moderate gains Wednesday thanks to the yen's weakening and unabated expectations for progress in the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. The 225-issue Nikkei averag...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman walks past a Descente Ltd. advertisement in the city of Osaka. The sportswear-maker downgraded its business outlook as South Korean customers shunned its products amid soured ties between Japan and South Korea. | KYODO

, , ,