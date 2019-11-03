Arukuma (right), the promotional mascot of the Nagano Prefectural Government, receives a gold medal for winning a character contest held Sunday in the city of Nagano from Kabaru, last year's champion from Shiki, Saitama Prefecture. | KYODO

Chubby Nagano Prefecture bear beats nearly 800 other characters to win annual mascot competition

Staff Report

It’s a chubby, green-colored bear wearing a red hood in the shape of an apple around its face and head.

This somewhat strange but cute character was the winner of a high-profile annual contest held in the city of Nagano on Sunday, beating 787 other cute characters from across the country and garnering as many as 106,419 votes in a contest called the Yurukyara Grand Prix 2019.

In Japan, it is very common for a local governments or businesses to design their own cute mascot characters for public relations purposes.

In Japanese those mascots called yuru-kyara, which can be roughly translated as “laid-back characters.” They are called that because many of them are not as refined and sophisticated as those designed by professionals at major companies.

This year’s champion, Arukuma, officially represents the Nagano Prefectural Government.

It was designed to “promote the attractiveness of Shinshu,” which is another name for Nagano Prefecture, according to its official website ( arukuma.jp/about ).

Apples are one of the speciality products of the prefecture and Arukuma sometimes wears a hood in the shape of a different Nagano product, such as a bottle of wine, matsutake mushrooms or soba noodles, as well as even a Buddhist temple, which presumably represents Zenkoji Temple in the city of Nagano.

“I’m really happy. I will keep rooting for (Arukuma) from now on,” a woman from Tokyo was quoted as saying by public broadcaster NHK. She has been reportedly a big fan of Arukuma, which was created almost nine years ago.

