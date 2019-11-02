Government seeks more volunteers to help people affected by recent typhoons

The government is asking more people to participate in volunteer activities in areas hit by typhoons Faxai and Hagibis, hoping to speed up reconstruction there.

Faxai, the 15th storm of the year, caused extensive damage mainly in Chiba Prefecture in September, and Hagibis, the 19th, in central and northeastern parts of Japan last month.

Concerns are growing over a possible decrease in the number of volunteers as it gets colder.

“We hope that as many people as possible will participate by using their days off, so that housing will be rebuilt early,” a senior official at the Cabinet Office said.

According to a Cabinet Office survey, social welfare councils in 110 municipalities of 14 prefectures had opened volunteer centers as of the end of October.

About 72,000 people participated in volunteer activities, removing mud from houses, carrying relief goods to shelters and providing emergency meal services.

The areas affected by the two strong typhoons are, however, wide.

“The gap is big between areas with brisk volunteer activities and those suffering a lack of volunteers,” the official said.

In Tokyo, the government held a meeting with volunteers Tuesday to share information.

At the meeting, a volunteer who worked in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, and Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, reported a lack of volunteers in the municipalities, both hit by floods.

“The areas didn’t have enough volunteers, unlike in easily assessable areas. Disaster victims are still overloaded with work to clean their homes,” the volunteer said.

In the city of Nagano, which suffered massive flooding, the municipal government is working to carry disaster waste out in cooperation with local residents, volunteers and Ground Self-Defense Force personnel.

Locals and volunteers carry waste gathered in each district to collection bases such as parks, from which the SDF personnel transport it out of the district.

The city’s government was aiming to attract as many as 2,500 volunteers per day for the initiative over the three-day holiday weekend, which started Saturday.

The Cabinet Office hopes that similar moves will start in other areas.

On Friday, disaster management minister Ryota Takeda said, “For early recovery in affected areas, collaboration between volunteers and local municipalities is important.”

The central government has asked business groups to take steps so that companies will allow their employees to take leave to help with volunteer work.