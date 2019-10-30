A drone view shows volunteers removing crude oil spilled at the Pocas beach, municipality of Conde, Bahia state, Brazil, Sunday. Large blobs of oil staining more than 130 beaches in northeastern Brazil began appearing in early September and have now turned up along a 2,000-km stretch of the Atlantic coastline. The source of the patches remains a mystery despite President Jair Bolsonaro's assertions they came from outside the country and were possibly the work of criminals. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Oil spill may be worst environmental 'attack' in Brazil's history: Petrobras CEO

Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO – Oil slicks washing up on beaches along more than 2,000 km (1,240 miles) of Brazil’s northeast coastline could be the worst environmental “attack” in the country’s history, the chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Roberto Castello Branco said Petrobras continues to work with the navy to tackle the spill and is “doing its part,” analyzing the oil collected from beaches and helping mitigate the damage.

Speaking at the same event, Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said the spill should have no impact on the upcoming Transfer of Rights oil auctions next month that are expected to attract billions of dollars of foreign investment.

Albuquerque told journalists he did not see any “cause and effect relationship” between the environmental disaster and expected bids, also adding that the government has been doing “everything it can” to minimize the damage.

The bidders who win exploration and production rights in the massive Nov. 6 auction will be obliged to pay the government a combined signing bonus of some 106.5 billion reais ($26 billion), making it the largest oil bidding round in history, according to Brazilian authorities.

Castello Branco also said Petrobras has postponed the process of selling refineries in the states of Pernambuco, Bahia, Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, and could make an announcement by March.

The deadline for bids was extended due to the high interest, Castello Branco said, adding that more than 20 companies are interested.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Supporters of defeated presidential candidate Carlos Mesa clash with those of Bolivian President Evo Morales over contested election results that the opposition claims are a fraud, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on Tuesday. Bolivia's government on Tuesday invited Mesa to take part in an audit of hotly disputed election results that sparked more than a week of riots.
Violent clashes escalate in Bolivia amid disputed election
Bus drivers armed with sticks and rocks tried to break through street blockades Tuesday in a second week of protests against Bolivian President Evo Morales triggered by a dispute over election resu...
The Grenfell Tower apartment block burns hours after a deadly blaze swept through the high rise apartment block in London in 2017. A report is due to be released Wednesday following a far-reaching inquiry into the deadly apartment block fire.
Leaked report heavily criticizes London Fire Brigade for 2017 apartment block inferno fatal to 72
A report on a deadly apartment block fire in London condemned the London Fire Brigade and concluded that fewer people would have died if the building were evacuated more quickly. Britain's Press...
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority are seen at the Sharya camp in Duhok, Iraq, Tuesday.
For Yazidis traumatized by Islamic State's butchery, Baghdadi's death 'doesn't feel like justice ...
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death will mean nothing to 19-year-old rape victim Jamila unless the Islamic State militants who enslaved her are brought to justice. Jamila, who aske...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A drone view shows volunteers removing crude oil spilled at the Pocas beach, municipality of Conde, Bahia state, Brazil, Sunday. Large blobs of oil staining more than 130 beaches in northeastern Brazil began appearing in early September and have now turned up along a 2,000-km stretch of the Atlantic coastline. The source of the patches remains a mystery despite President Jair Bolsonaro's assertions they came from outside the country and were possibly the work of criminals. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,