Travelers arrive at Sendai Airport on Wednesday as regular direct flights linking the city and Bangkok resumed after a hiatus of five and a half years. | ?¯

Business / Corporate

Direct Sendai to Bangkok flights resume after 5-year hiatus

Kyodo

SENDAI – Regular direct flights linking Sendai and Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, resumed Wednesday after a hiatus of five and a half years, in what is hoped will be a boon to tourism in the region.

A ceremony was held at Sendai Airport to welcome travelers who arrived Wednesday morning on a flight jointly operated by Thai Airways International Public Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. Three round-trip flights per week between the cities will operate until March 2020.

A direct flight service linking the two cities last operated between December 2013 and March 2014, but was suspended due to factors such as anti-government rallies and political unrest in Thailand, which led to a fall in the number of tourists traveling to the Japanese city.

Officials from six northeastern Japan prefectures greeted the plane’s passengers upon their arrival with specialty goods including sweets.

Sithichai Sithisathianchai came with his wife and called the direct services “very convenient.”

“I had to take a bus from Tokyo to come here (on previous trips),” the 65-year-old said. “I hope to see the fall colors.”

“We are thinking about offering flights daily, including those that go through Taiwan and Hong Kong, using aircraft of our subsidiary,” Thai Airways President Sumeth Damrongchaitham told reporters after the event. “We would like the good relationship between Thailand and Japan to further develop.”

The Thai airline said it is considering continuing the operation of direct flights between the two cities past March 2020.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar flat around ¥108.85 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was flat at around ¥108.85 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, with investors paying close attention to upcoming policy-setting meetings of the U.S. and Japanese central banks. ...
Workers assemble Honda Motor Co. North America-bound Fit vehicles on the production line of the company's factory in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, in 2016.
Hitachi and Honda plan to merge four auto parts makers
Honda Motor Co. and Hitachi Ltd. agreed to merge four of their car parts businesses to create a components supplier with almost $17 billion in sales, joining the wave of partnerships sweepin...
The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo
BOJ starts policy meeting as weak inflation fuels easing expectations
The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting Wednesday, with market participants expecting the central bank to cut its inflation forecasts, a move that would raise pressure for it to take ad...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Travelers arrive at Sendai Airport on Wednesday as regular direct flights linking the city and Bangkok resumed after a hiatus of five and a half years. | ?¯

, ,