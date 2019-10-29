Sadako Ogata is seen with U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan in Switzerland in October 2000. | AP / VIA KYODO

National

Sadako Ogata, first female U.N. refugee chief, dies at 92

Staff Report

Sadako Ogata, who in 1991 was appointed the first female United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has died at 92, public broadcaster NHK reported Tuesday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Ogata, a scholar and mother of two, became widely known chief of the U.N. refugee agency from 1991 to 2000, and later served as president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency from 2003 to 2012. She had been working as an advisor of the Executive Committee of the Japan Model United Nations at the time of her death.

Ogata began her stint at the refugee agency as civil conflicts and ethnic cleansing erupted in the former Yugoslavia and in Rwanda.

In her book, “The Turbulent Decade — Confronting the Refugee Crises of the 1990s,” Ogata described her decade-long stint as UNHCR as a period of constant humanitarian crises in which the “UNHCR worked like fire brigades through all the continents of the world.”

“My life at the time was like being on a merry-go-round, going around the world and seeing all sorts of people’s situations,” Ogata told The Japan Times in 2005.

In an era of tumult, Ogata, with her deft diplomacy, resolute decision-making and on-the-ground approach, won global respect not only from world leaders and U.N. staff, but also from refugees — some of whom even named their children after her.

In Japan, she became a paragon for international leadership — something Tokyo had been perceived as lacking at the time.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon meet last week in Tokyo.
Japan and South Korea weigh economic cooperation fund to help resolve wartime labor fight
Japan and South Korea have begun exploring ways to resolve their long-running fight over compensation for wartime labor, with one option being the creation of a fund to provide money for economic c...
South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang speaks in Seoul in September 2018.
Controversial head of South Korean parliament to visit Japan in November
The head of South Korea's parliament who made a controversial statement that Japan's emperor should apologize for Korean women being forced into wartime brothels will visit Tokyo next month. The...
Takashi Tachibana of NHK Kara Kokumin o Mamoru To (Party to Protect the People from NHK) speaks to reporters Sunday in Tokyo.
NHK sues head of minor political party over unpaid subscription fees
NHK is suing the head of a minor opposition party critical of the broadcaster, arguing that he has not paid his subscription fees. NHK filed the lawsuit Monday with the Tokyo District Court dema...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sadako Ogata is seen with U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan in Switzerland in October 2000. | AP / VIA KYODO

, ,