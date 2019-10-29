Akira Yoshino, one of three winners of this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry, speaks at a news conference in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, earlier this month. | KYODO

National

Nobel laureate Akira Yoshino among six selected for Japan's top cultural award

Kyodo

Akira Yoshino, one of three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry, and five other people were selected as this year’s recipients of Japan’s top cultural award, the government said Tuesday.

Others receiving the Order of Culture are kyogen actor Nomura Man, 89, political scientist Takeshi Sasaki, 77, photographer Takeyoshi Tanuma, 90, mathematical engineering scholar Shunichi Amari, 83, and immunologist Shimon Sakaguchi, 68.

Yoshino, a 71-year-old honorary fellow at Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei Corp. and professor at Meijo University, shared this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry with America’s John Goodenough and the U.K.’s Stanley Whittingham for their contributions to the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Nomura, an acclaimed actor of traditional Japanese kyogen comic theater, is known for his emotional performances and has worked to spread the appeal of kyogen in Japan and abroad. Scholar Sasaki has researched myriad political thinkers and produced notable works in the field.

Former news photographer Tanuma is known for his artistic works focusing on light, while Amari helped establish the modern information geometry theory and received wide acclaim for his research on the neural network theory.

Sakaguchi discovered regulatory T cells, in work that has contributed to the medical treatment of autoimmune diseases and allergies.

The Order of Culture will be awarded to the recipients at the Imperial Palace on Culture Day, which falls on Sunday.

Yoshino and 20 others, including movie director Nobuhiko Obayashi, 81, manga artist Moto Hagio, 70, kabuki actor Bando Tamasaburo, 69, and Shigeru Miyamoto, 66, creator of video games such as Super Mario were also selected as Persons of Cultural Merit for their cultural and scientific contributions to society.

Others recognized as the Persons of Cultural Merit include film critic Tadao Sato, 89, lighting designer Motoko Ishii, 81, and Japanese classical tanka poet Akiko Baba, 91.

They will be presented with the award at a Tokyo hotel on Nov. 5.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Then-U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Sadako Ogata visits Sarajevo, in Bosnia and Herzegovia, in July 1993.
Sadako Ogata, first female U.N. refugee chief, dies at 92
Sadako Ogata, who in 1991 was appointed the first female United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has died at 92, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. She was 92. Further ...
A man cleans debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Date, Fukushima Prefecture, on Oct. 16.
Japan ramps up spending for typhoon relief but workers are scarce
Following a series of storms, including the worst typhoon in decades, the government is ramping up spending on rescue, repair and cleanup. But there's a catch: There are more shovels than hands. ...
Takeshi Sunada teaches the language called International Sign to a class in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.
Japanese learners flock to International Sign language courses ahead of Tokyo Paralympics
As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics draw ever closer, more people in Japan are taking courses in a pidgin form of sign language called International Sign as a means of communicating with hea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Akira Yoshino, one of three winners of this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry, speaks at a news conference in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, earlier this month. | KYODO

, , ,