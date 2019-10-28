A storekeeper wears a gas mask while selling drinks to protesters as riot police fire tear gas at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Sunday. | REUTERS

Business / Economy

Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

Reuters

HONG KONG – Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by more than five months of anti-government protests that show no signs of relenting, and is unlikely to achieve annual economic growth this year, the city’s Financial Secretary said.

“The blow to our economy is comprehensive,” Paul Chan said in a blog post on Sunday, adding that a preliminary estimate for third-quarter GDP on Thursday would show two successive quarters of contraction — the technical definition of a recession.

He also said it would be “extremely difficult” to achieve the government’s pre-protest forecast of 0 to 1 percent annual economic growth.

Protests in the former British colony have reached their 21st week. On Sunday, black-clad and masked demonstrators set fire to shops and hurled petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets.

Protesters have routinely torched store fronts and businesses, including banks and particularly those owned by mainland Chinese companies, as well as vandalizing the city’s metro system MTR Corp., which they view as acting at the government’s behest to curtail protests.

The MTR has shut services early for the past few weeks and said it will close around two hours earlier than normal on Monday by 11 p.m. to repair damaged facilities.

Tourists numbers have plummeted, a decline Chan called an “emergency,” with the drop in visitor numbers worsening in October — down nearly 50 percent.

Retail operators, from prime shopping malls to mom and pop businesses, have been forced to shutter for multiple days over the past few months.

While authorities have announced measures to support local small and medium seized enterprises, Chan said the measures could only “slightly reduce the pressure.”

“Let citizens return to normal life, let industry and commerce to operate normally, and create more space for rational dialogue,” he wrote.

Protesters are angry about what they view as increasing interference by Beijing in Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula intended to guarantee freedoms not seen on the mainland.

China denies such interference and has accused foreign governments, including the United States and the U.K., of stirring up trouble.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Pedestrians walk past the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo.
Negative yields to punish insurer profits, ex-Bank of Japan official says
Miyako Suda, who opposed the Bank of Japan's ultraloose monetary policy as a board member, has a warning for the nation's life insurers as bond yields sink ever lower. This prolonged period of u...
Boeing 737 Max airplanes are parked at Boeing Field in Seattle Oct. 20.
U.S. lawmakers will press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 Max crashes
The head of a U.S. Senate panel reviewing two catastrophic Boeing 737 Max crashes told Reuters ahead of hearings this week that the plane would not return to U.S. skies until "99.9 percent of the A...
Performers from the Grounded Aerial Dance Theater unfurl the Microsoft logo against a building as part of the Microsoft Windows Vista operating system launch in New York in 2007. The Pentagon said Friday it is awarding a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft, following a highly scrutinized bidding process that Amazon had been favored to win. The 10-year contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program, better known as JEDI, ultimately will see all military branches sharing information in a system boosted by artificial intelligence.
Microsoft's Pentagon cloud computing win comes at a cost, legal and internal
Microsoft Corp. scored a major victory in securing a milestone, $10 billion Pentagon contract for cloud computing services. But the contract — unthinkable for Microsoft even a year ago — will likel...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A storekeeper wears a gas mask while selling drinks to protesters as riot police fire tear gas at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,