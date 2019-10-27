This image from video uploaded to a militant website in July 2014 purports to show Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivering a sermon at a mosque in Mosul, Iraq, during his first public appearance. | AP

Trump to make 'major statement' as speculation grows that U.S. killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Reuters, Staff Report

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make a “major statement” at the White House at 9 a.m. Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said late Saturday.

Gidley gave no further details, and it was unclear what the topic of Trump’s statement might be.

There was speculation, however, that Trump might have news about Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive militant who has been the subject of an international manhunt for years.

Newsweek, citing a U.S. Army official briefed on the results of the operation, said that al-Baghdadi “was killed in the raid.” The report also said the U.S. Defense Department had told the White House they have “high confidence” that the high-value target killed was al-Baghdadi, but further verification is pending, adding that Trump had approved the mission nearly a week before it took place.

Newsweek said members of a team from the Joint Special Operations Command carried out the high-level operation on Saturday after receiving actionable intelligence, according to sources familiar with the move. The location raided by special operations troops had been under surveillance for some time, the report added.

The president gave an indication that something was afoot earlier on Saturday night when he tweeted without explanation, “Something very big has just happened!”

News of his “major statement” came amid reports Saturday of U.S. military helicopters over Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, the last bastion of the country’s Islamist-dominated opposition in the country’s bloody civil war.

However, observers have said that the province would make an odd location for a last stand by al-Baghdadi since it is controlled by a group now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which has in recent years clashed with the Islamic State group.

Trump has been frustrated by the U.S. news media’s heavy focus on the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, which he calls an illegitimate witch hunt.

He has also faced withering criticism from both Republicans and Democrats alike for his U.S. troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria, which permitted Turkey to attack America’s Kurdish allies.

Trump was expected to make the statement in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room, which he has used to make a number of major announcements.

Earlier this month he used the same room to announce that a cease-fire between Turkey and the Kurds had taken hold.

