A Renault SA Lutecia vehicle sits on display during media day at the Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Renault expects global auto woes to deepen with cut to outlook

Bloomberg

PARIS – Renault SA cut its outlook for the global auto market, expecting demand to shrink by around 4 percent this year after the French carmaker slashed its own forecasts.

The manufacturer previously expected the market to decline by 3 percent. In Renault’s main market of Europe, which accounted for half of vehicle sales last year, demand is likely to fall by as much as 1 percent, compared with an earlier prediction for a flat market, Renault said Friday.

The company shocked investors last week with a cut to revenue and profitability expectations, rattling confidence about the carmaker’s grip on operations among a litany of woes. Fresh from a top management shake-up, Renault said it would need to make some choices on spending and review longer-term strategy as markets contract and costs mount to meet new emissions rules.

Within the past year, Renault has weathered the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn on allegations of financial misconduct, which he denies, laying bare as-yet-unresolved tensions with partner Nissan Motor Co. The Japanese manufacturer has since torpedoed a plan for Renault to merge with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. Nissan, where Renault has a 43 percent stake, is battling its own challenges, including a slide in profits and mass job cuts.

Renault is currently looking for a new CEO with automotive and international experience, after ousting Thierry Bollore, and appointing Clotilde Delbos as interim chief this month.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard this week piled on the pressure to mend relations with Nissan frayed by a lopsided shareholding structure that gives the French company an outsized say. Senard is keen to see fixes bear fruit next year, putting a band of new managers on notice as a global downturn in the automotive sector takes hold.

During the third quarter, vehicle deliveries in Europe dropped 3.4 percent, even as the market rose 2.4 percent, the company said, blaming a strong year-ago comparison and a revamped Clio model that’s still being rolled out in the region. Some versions of the new Clio have experienced delays, a spokesman said.

The decline mostly affected the Renault brand, with vehicle sales down 10 percent. At the low-cost Dacia nameplate, deliveries jumped 9.3 percent.

In China, the world’s biggest car market and one where Renault has struggled to grow beyond a limited presence, sales plunged 16 percent, outpacing the market decline three-fold.

The troubles at Renault contrast with cross-town rival PSA Group defiance of the automotive slump with a band of revamped models. PSA managed to lift third-quarter revenue even as unit sales fell slightly.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, semi-public research institute, conducts an experiment involving offshore wind power generation off the coast of Kitakyushu in May.
Harvesting wind at sea could become $1 trillion industry, International Energy Agency says
Offshore wind could become a cornerstone of the world's power supply as steep cost reductions and improved technology unleash the potential of the green energy source, the International Energy A...
A building used by Norinchukin Bank is seen in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, in 2015. Japanese banks now own about 15 percent of outstanding collateralized loan obligations globally, the BOJ has said.
BOJ says banks vulnerable to falling prices of corporate loans if global economy worsens
Japanese banks, which have been rapidly accumulating bundled corporate loans abroad, are vulnerable to a steep drop in their prices if the global economy deteriorates, the central bank has warne...
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., listens during an interview in Bangalore, India, on Wednesday.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi vows to tackle losses, with help from India
Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi is vowing to get his company to profitability while pursuing growth from emerging arenas such as India, addressing investors' concer...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Renault SA Lutecia vehicle sits on display during media day at the Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

,