Abe meets with South Korean prime minister amid frosty ties

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with South Korea’s prime minister, Lee Nak-yon, on Thursday, in a meeting closely watched for signs that the neighboring countries can put aside their heated dispute over wartime history that has led to a tit-for-tat trade spat.

Lee, on a visit to Tokyo for Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony Tuesday, told reporters after the meeting that he handed Abe a letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, though he did not reveal the contents.

Abe told Lee that the two countries were important neighbors and it was vital they work together to address the issue of North Korea’s nuclear program.

Abe also told Lee that relations between Japan and South Korea were in a very severe situation and they should not be left that way, according to a statement issued by the Japanese government.

Emotions have often reached a fevered pitch between the two sides over Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 through the end of World War II in 1945, with additional disagreements over how to best make amends.

Relations dived sharply after South Korea’s top court last year ordered Japanese companies to pay reparations for forced labor, despite Tokyo’s claim the issue was settled by a 1965 agreement under which it provided Seoul with $500 million for “economic cooperation.”

The court decisions outraged Japan, leading Tokyo to remove Seoul from a list of trusted trade partners and impose stricter export controls on some key materials needed by South Korea’s tech industry.

South Korea retaliated by scratching Japan from its own list of trusted partners.

It also said it will terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan — to the dismay of their mutual ally, the United States — that helps them counter missile threats from North Korea. The General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, is set to expire in November.

As bilateral relations sink to the lowest point in decades, the visit by Lee — who lived in Japan for several years as a news correspondent and speaks the language — is being viewed as an opportunity for detente.