Sen. Lindsey Graham announces a bipartisan agreement on Turkey sanctions during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Syria pullout critic Sen. Lindsey Graham reverses stance, now says Trump's policy could succeed

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has been one of the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump’s decision to move U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria, said on Sunday he now believed “historic solutions” were possible.

In an interview with Fox News Channel, Graham said a conversation he had with Trump over the weekend had fueled his optimism that a solution could be reached where the security of Turkey and the Kurds was guaranteed and fighters from Islamic State contained.

“I am increasingly optimistic that we can have some historic solutions in Syria that have eluded us for years if we play our cards right,” Graham said.

Graham said Trump was prepared to use U.S. air power over a demilitarized zone occupied by international forces, adding that the use of air power could help ensure Islamic State fighters who had been held in the area did not “break out.”

Sen. Jim Inhofe, a Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said on Saturday that Trump understood the need for the United States to maintain air power in the region.

“The U.S. must retain air power to keep the pressure on ISIS, prevent our adversaries Russia and Iran from exploiting this situation and protect our partners on the ground,” he said in a statement. ISIS is an acronym for Islamic State.

Graham also said he believed the United States and Kurdish forces long allied with Washington could establish a venture to modernize Syrian oil fields, with the revenue flowing to the Kurds. “President Trump is thinking outside the box,” Graham said of Trump’s thinking on oil.

“The president appreciates what the Kurds have done,” Graham added. “He wants to make sure ISIS does not come back. I expect we will continue to partner with the Kurds in Eastern Syria to make sure ISIS does not re-emerge.”

Graham, referring to the Kurdish fighters in the region, had previously warned that Trump’s decision to pull out U.S. troops would lead to their “destruction.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A convoy of ambulances evacuates fighters and injured members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Foreces (SDF) as a well as wounded civilians lfrom the northeastern Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain on Sunday. The SDF fully withdrew from the Turkish-encircled town in what appeared to be the start of a wider pullout under a cease-fire deal.
Kurd forces and civilians evacuate Syrian town in first pullout of cease-fire
Dozens of vehicles rolled out of a besieged Syrian border town, evacuating Kurdish fighters and civilians and opening the way for Turkish-backed forces to take over in the first pullback under a th...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures during an interview in Sacramento, California, Oct. 8. The Democrats who rule California took on homegrown tech giants Uber and Lyft over their workforce, convinced some of the world's biggest automakers to buck the president on fuel emissions and passed a law that could change college sports. California this year has marched farther left and tried to pull the rest of the country with it.
California relishes role as liberal trendsetter and Trump foe
The Democrats who rule California took on homegrown tech giants Uber and Lyft over their workforces, convinced some of the world's biggest automakers to buck the president on fuel emissions and pas...
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney takes questions during a news briefing at the White House in Washington Thursday.
White House's Mich Mulvaney did not mull quitting over 'quid pro quo' flap
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday he had not offered to resign for indicating last week that U.S. President Donald Trump had sought a political favor from Ukraine in ex...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sen. Lindsey Graham announces a bipartisan agreement on Turkey sanctions during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,