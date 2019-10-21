A pedestrian looks at the entrance to the Kowloon Mosque covered in blue-dyed liquid sprayed by a police water cannon vehicle during a protest in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong leaders apologize to mosque for water cannon incident

AP

HONG KONG – Hong Kong officials apologized to leaders of a mosque after riot police sprayed the building’s gate and some people nearby with a water cannon while trying to contain pro-democracy demonstrations.

The semiautonomous Chinese city’s leader, Carrie Lam, and its police chief visited the Kowloon Mosque on Monday to say sorry to the chief imam and Muslim community leaders.

They left without commenting but the mosque leaders told reporters that the officials apologized.

During Sunday’s protest, a police water cannon truck that was passing by the mosque suddenly sprayed a stinging blue-dyed liquid at a handful of people standing in front of its gate.

A lawmaker who filmed the incident said he and several others went to hospital to check for injuries.

A pedestrian looks at the entrance to the Kowloon Mosque covered in blue-dyed liquid sprayed by a police water cannon vehicle during a protest in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

