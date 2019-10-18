National

Landslides hit 2020 Tokyo Olympic cycling race road in Kanagawa Prefecture

JIJI

YOKOHAMA – Sagamihara municipal officials said Thursday that landslides have hit a road which will be used for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic cycling road races.

The landslides were triggered by heavy rain brought by when powerful Typhoon Hagibis passed over last weekend, officials of the city, in Kanagawa Prefecture, said, adding that the full restoration of the road is unlikely anytime soon.

“We’ll have a consultation with the organizing committee” of the Tokyo Games, a Sagamihara official said.

Large-scale landslides happened at eight points along National Highway 413 in the city’s Midori Ward, according to officials.

The 19th typhoon of the year dumped over 70 cm of rain on the ward.

The Olympic cycling road race is scheduled to be held next July 25 for men on the following day the women’s race will be held.

Both male and female athletes will start from a western Tokyo park and finish in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, via Kanagawa and Yamanashi prefectures. Of the whole cycling road race route, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) run through Sagamihara.

This photo taken Thursday shows damage after a landslide hit National Highway 41 in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, last weekend. The affected section was scheduled to be used for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic cycling road races. | KYODO

