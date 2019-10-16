Many stores and restaurants in Japan close as they feel effects of Typhoon Hagibis

Many stores and restaurants in wide swaths of central and northeastern Japan suspended operations Tuesday after Typhoon Hagibis caused flooding and disrupted supply chains.

Convenience store operator FamilyMart Co. closed 35 outlets, while rival Seven-Eleven Japan Co., a unit of Seven & I Holdings Co., suspended operations at some 30 stores.

Another convenience store chain, Lawson Inc., closed about 10 outlets. The company aims to resume operations in about a week.

Seria Co., a ¥100 shop operator, closed eight stores, including one in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, where workers struggled to get there as bus services were suspended.

Three McDonald’s Co. (Japan) outlets were closed, while up to 80 stores were unable to serve certain menu items such as hamburgers and fries due to supply disruptions.

Some Doutor Coffee Co. shops may face shortages of bread and coffee bean stock on Wednesday and later.

About 150 Kourakuen Corp. ramen noodle restaurants were closed, not having ingredient supplies.

For other industries, Japan Post Co. and Yamato Holdings Co. suspended parcel delivery services in some affected areas.

Users of mobile phone services by NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp. had a bad connection in some areas.

Hitachi Ltd. and Panasonic Corp. factories in an industrial complex in Koriyama suspended operations after they were flooded. It is unclear when they will be reopened.