Fukushima woman being rescued by helicopter dies after being accidentally dropped to the ground

A Tokyo Fire Department helicopter rescuing a 77-year-old woman in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, who had been isolated because of flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis, accidentally dropped her about 40 meters to the ground because her rescuers did not properly attach her to the rope when they were attempting to winch her to safety during the botched operation.

She died after being taken to a hospital.

“We are deeply sorry for carrying out the wrong procedure” during the rescue operation, Hirofumi Shimizu, of the fire department, said.

According to the fire department, two personnel were taking part in the rescue operation, in which woman had been wrapped in a bag-shaped carrier and was being lifted up to the helicopter by rope.

One of the rescuers dropped her as he was placing her in a helicopter because she had not been properly secured to the rope, department officials said.

The two were conducting the rescue operation in front of her house, which was flooded by about 50 centimeters of water.