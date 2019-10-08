British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to mental health professionals during his visit to Watford General Hospital, in Watford, England, Monday. Britain and the European Union appeared to be poles apart Monday on a potential Brexit deal, with the Dutch government urging the British government to offer "more realism and clarity," and Johnson insisting the bloc has to soften its stance. | PETER SUMMERS / POOL PHOTO / VIA AP

World / Politics

Brexit ball is in your court now, U.K.'s Johnson tells EU

Reuters

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the European Union on Monday that the Brexit ball was in its court and that the bloc should now urgently discuss in detail his proposal for breaking the deadlock in talks ahead of Britain’s departure on Oct. 31.

With just 24 days to go before the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU, both sides are positioning themselves to avoid blame for a delay or a disorderly no-deal Brexit.

EU leaders reacted coolly to Johnson’s last-ditch proposals to bridge the impasse, indicating just how far apart the two sides are over the first departure of a sovereign state from the EU, which was forged from Europe’s ruins after World War II.

“What we’re saying to our friends is (that) this is a very generous, fair and reasonable offer we’ve made. What we’d like to hear from you now is what your thoughts are,” Johnson said.

“If you have issues with any of the proposals that we’ve come up with, then let’s get into the detail and discuss them,” he told reporters, reiterating his position that the United Kingdom would leave the EU on Oct. 31.

At stake, potentially, are the unity of the United Kingdom, peace on the island of Ireland, global growth and the future shape of the European project.

Johnson has repeatedly vowed that Britain will leave the bloc on Oct. 31 and that he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than seek any further extension of the departure date.

A law passed by his political opponents requires him to write to the EU requesting a delay if he has failed to agree a deal by Oct. 19, the day after an EU summit of all 28 national leaders in Brussels.

A Scottish court on Monday rejected a bid by campaigners seeking an order to force Johnson to ask for a Brexit delay, citing assurances given to the court by the government that it would comply with the law.

Johnson made his proposal to the EU on Oct. 2, offering a possible compromise on the Irish border — the most contentious issue — that drew cool reception from the EU.

He went further than many had expected on trying to solve the dilemma over the border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland by proposing an all-island regulatory zone to cover all goods. This would replace the “backstop” arrangement he says Britain cannot accept.

However, Northern Ireland would leave the EU’s customs area along with the rest of the U.K. and the province’s institutions would be able to opt to exit the regulatory zone — a step too far for Ireland and the EU.

“That’s a no-go,” said a diplomat dealing with Brexit in Brussels. “Unless they move towards accepting a genuine backstop to cover all of Northern Ireland in all aspects and with no limitations, I see no chance for a deal.”

“There will not be a deal compromising the single market, this is a foundation of the whole of the EU.”

The backstop aims to avoid the imposition of any border checks on the island of Ireland after Brexit. Johnson argues that it would split Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom or else trap the whole U.K. in the EU’s orbit for years.

Johnson outlined his latest proposals in a telephone call to French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, an Elysee official said. Macron said the EU would evaluate progress at the end of the week, a message reinforced by others in the bloc on Monday.

“The political reality is that we should know by the end of the week whether we are still in deal-making mode or not,” said an EU official.

The EU must match the compromises made by Britain to secure a Brexit deal, Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

“We are ready to talk to the EU at pace to secure a deal so that we can move on and build a new partnership between the U.K. and the EU, but if this is to be possible, the EU must match the compromises that the U.K. has made,” the spokesman said.

But the EU has multiple issues with the London proposal.

They zero in on the Northern Irish authorities’ role; the envisaged arrangements for customs, VAT and excise tax; just competition clauses; as well as a general commitment proposed by Britain that neither side would ever introduce border checks on the sensitive Irish frontier.

The EU says that risks tying its hands while at the same time not providing any workable solution to keep the border open.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council soldier passes a U.S. position near the front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, last year. Syria's Kurds have been America's partner in fighting the Islamic State group for nearly four years. Now they are furious over an abrupt U.S. troop pull-back that exposes them to a threatened attack by their nemesis, Turkey.
Syria's Kurds stand to lose all gains against Islamic State from U.S. pullout, feel abandoned by ...
Syria's Kurds accused the U.S. of turning its back on its allies and risking gains made in the fight against the Islamic State group as American troops began pulling back on Monday from positions i...
Climate activists pose for the media outside Buckingham Palace during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London Monday. London police say some 135 climate activists have been arrested as the Extinction Rebellion group attempts to draw attention to global warming.
Climate activists block roads, stage global protest marches
Activists with the Extinction Rebellion movement blocked roads and staged demonstrations in big cities around the globe Monday, part of a wide-ranging series of protests demanding much more urgent ...
President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington Friday. On Monday, Judge Victor Marrero rejected Trump's challenge to the release of his tax returns for a New York state criminal probe. The returns had been sought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. His office is investigating the Trump Organization's involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.
Federal judge rejects Trump challenge to release of his tax returns to NY prosecutors but appeals...
A federal judge Monday emphatically rejected President Donald Trump's challenge to the release of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, saying the president's broad claim of immunity from all cr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to mental health professionals during his visit to Watford General Hospital, in Watford, England, Monday. Britain and the European Union appeared to be poles apart Monday on a potential Brexit deal, with the Dutch government urging the British government to offer "more realism and clarity," and Johnson insisting the bloc has to soften its stance. | PETER SUMMERS / POOL PHOTO / VIA AP

, , , , , , , , ,