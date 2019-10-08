Japan Airlines aircraft are parked at Haneda Airport in Tokyo in May. | BLOOMBERG

National

Japan Airlines faces second government reprimand over drinking by pilots

Kyodo

The transport ministry will issue a second business improvement order against Japan Airlines Co. after a series of drinking incidents involving its pilots, ministry sources said Tuesday.

It is rare for the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry to reprimand a company twice.

The first order was issued in December after a JAL co-pilot was convicted in the U.K. for being around 10 times over the country’s legal alcohol limit prior to a London-Tokyo flight the previous month.

The incident caused a flight delay and the pilot has since been dismissed.

“We will continue to strictly supervise (the airline) to ensure safe flying conditions are maintained,” transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba told reporters.

JAL had tightened its drinking policy by using more precise equipment in its breath tests and by having the tests observed by third-party supervisors.

Nevertheless, problems have continued, with alcohol detected in the system of a pilot on a Shanghai-Tokyo flight in April and similar incidents involving crew on domestic flights reported in subsequent months.

Four other airlines were warned by the ministry last December over issues involving excessive drinking by pilots.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Locations on the tour route for a trial sightseeing tour to Etorofu and Kunashiri include this volcano.
Japan to conduct trial tour to Russian-held isles from Wednesday
A trial sightseeing tour to two of four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido at the center of a decadeslong territorial row between the two countries will take place between Wednesday and Oct. 16, the...
A screen shot taken Tuesday from the Meteorological Agency website shows that Typhoon Hagibis, this year's 19th, could hit a wide swath of Japan during the upcoming three-day weekend.
Extremely large typhoon draws bead on Japan, could hit main islands this weekend
The extremely large Typhoon Hagibis is gaining force over the Pacific south of Japan and is forecast to approach the main islands of Kyushu, Shikoku and Honshu during the upcoming three-day week...
The Taipei Zoo has received four naturally formed marimo moss balls on loan from the city of Kushiro, Hokkaido.
Gift of good luck: Japan loans rare marimo moss balls to Taiwan
The Taipei Zoo has received four rare, naturally formed marimo moss balls on loan from the city of Kushiro, Hokkaido, in Japan's first such arrangement through cooperative conservation pro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan Airlines aircraft are parked at Haneda Airport in Tokyo in May. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,