NHK president denies broadcaster canceled Japan Post program due to outside pressure

Public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp. (NHK) President Ryoichi Ueda denied Thursday outside complaints caused the cancellation of a program about inappropriate sales practices for Japan Post Insurance Co. products.

“It’s not the case that independence or freedom of creating programs has been impaired,” Ueda told a regular news conference.

Regarding NHK’s decision to cancel the broadcast of a follow-up to the original program on the issue, Ueda said, “Due to insufficient coverage, it was judged necessary to continue collecting information.”

NHK aired the original program in April last year. After that, the public broadcaster posted a video online to ask Japan Post Insurance policyholders and post office workers to provide information for use to create the follow-up program.

In July that year, Japan Post Holdings Co. group, including the insurance company, made a protest to the president and requested NHK delete the video, saying it gave the impression that sales practices tantamount to criminal acts were conducted systematically.

The Japan Post group also complained NHK’s governance system was not working, after an NHK official told the group that Ueda was not involved in producing programs as production and management were separated.

The broadcaster’s board of governors strictly admonished Ueda to reinforce the broadcaster’s governance system in October last year, determining that the official’s remark was erroneous.

NHK deleted the video and canceled the broadcast of the follow-up program.

In a joint hearing held by opposition parties Thursday, Japan Post Holdings Senior Executive Vice President Yasuo Suzuki denied that he applied pressure to NHK by taking advantage of his career at the internal affairs ministry, which oversees broadcasters.

After the session, Suzuki, former vice minister at the ministry, blasted NHK, telling reporters that the broadcaster is “almost like a yakuza crime group.”

When the Japan Post group protested to NHK, the broadcaster said it would remove the video if the group accepted an interview, according to Suzuki.

“They punch us and say, ‘You listen to me if you don’t want to take any more punches.’ How ridiculous!” Suzuki also said.