Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi, poses for The Associated Press following an interview in Istanbul Tuesday,. Speaking on the eve of the anniversary of his death, Cengiz said she feels apprehensive about returning to the site where he was killed for a commemorative ceremony but takes strength from the fact that she will not be alone. | AP

Slain Saudi writer's fiancee says prince must give answers now that he's accepted responsibility

AP

ISTANBUL – The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a duty to answer questions now that he’d accepted responsibility for the killing inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year.

Hatice Cengiz told The Associated Press she is apprehensive about returning to the site on Wednesday for a ceremony marking the anniversary of Khashoggi’s death but takes strength knowing she won’t be alone this time.

Cengiz waited outside the consulate a year ago when Khashoggi went to get documents they needed to marry.

She said on Tuesday: “Last year, I waited for Jamal alone. This year the whole world will be waiting with me for Jamal, and for justice for Jamal.

Prince Mohammed said this week he took “full responsibility” for Khashoggi’s death but denied allegations that he ordered it.

