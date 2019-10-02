Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (right) and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shake hands at news conference following their meeting at Villa Madama in Rome on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Politics

U.S. warns Italy over China and 5G

AFP-JIJI

ROME – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Italy Wednesday of China’s “predatory approach” to trade and investment, but Rome insisted its special powers over 5G supply deals would protect it.

“China has a predatory approach in trade and investment” and represents a “mutual threat” to the two countries, Pompeo said during a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

“When the Chinese Communist party shows up to make an investment to gain political power or threaten a nation’s security, that’s what needs to be protected against,” he said.

But Di Maio said Rome’s so-called “golden powers” in supply deals for fifth-generation (5G) telecom services, approved by the government in September, “make us among the most advanced in Europe on security.”

“We have no intention of taking part in trade accords that might harm our sovereignty as a state,” he added.

The special powers allow the government to impose conditions and requirements on the purchase of goods and services for 5G networks or deals between telecoms companies.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei is considered the world leader in high-speed 5G equipment.

The U.S. has expressed fears that it could contain security loopholes that allow China to spy on global communications traffic, and has been lobbying European countries to stay clear of it.

The company has repeatedly denied the U.S. accusations.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Hong Kong protester Tsang Chi-kin is held down by a police officer on Tuesday in this image taken from a video.
Hong Kongers hold sit-in at school of first protester shot by police
Hundreds of Hong Kongers staged a sit-in Wednesday outside the school of a protester who was shot by police on China's National Day in a dramatic escalation of the unrest that has engulfed the terr...
Lou Tit-Man, 73, is seen outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong on Sept. 23.
Amid gleaming skyscrapers, Hong Kong's poor set aside hardships and join protests
Just before midnight in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district, a slight man in his 70s peels away from a crowd of protesters jeering at police. Behind him, a young woman calls out, "Be safe!" They make ...
The Dal Lake as seen in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Tuesday. The area has been under lockdown for nearly two months after the Indian government stripped the disputed region of its statehood, divided it into two centrally governed union territories and cut virtually all communications.
India's moves in Kashmir raise tension in Ladakh region bordering China
Nearly two months after the Indian government changed the status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, new tensions are brewing in Ladakh, a remote and picturesque part of that territory tha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (right) and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shake hands at news conference following their meeting at Villa Madama in Rome on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,