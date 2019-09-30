Steven Yates, formerly of the Toyota Verblitz rugby team, has been handed a suspended sentence for drug possession. | GETTY IMAGES

National / Crime & Legal

Another Toyota rugby player gets suspended term over drug case

Kyodo

NAGOYA – A former player on Toyota Motor Corp.’s Top League rugby team has been given a suspended prison term for possessing drugs, just days after a similar ruling was handed down on a former teammate.

The Okazaki branch of the Nagoya District Court on Monday sentenced Steven Yates, 36, to two years in prison, suspended for three years. Prosecutors had demanded 30 months behind bars.

The court branch last Thursday sentenced another former Verblitz player, Ryota Kabashima, to 14 months in prison, suspended for three years, for possession of about 1 gram of cocaine that Yates had provided.

Yates was indicted in July after he was found in possession of about 5.7 grams of cocaine and 0.7 gram of marijuana at his home on June 27. His name surfaced during the investigation into the case involving Kabashima, who was arrested June 20.

Judge Hiromitsu Ukai said in handing down the ruling that Yates had admitted to having used cannabis before coming to Japan, and having used cocaine during the offseason since October 2016. He said he had bought the cocaine from smugglers.

Yates, who obtained Japanese nationality in 2015, has a “deep connection to illegal drugs,” Ukai said.

But the judge credited Yates for pleading guilty and promising to undergo rehabilitation in his native New Zealand as a reason for handing down a suspended sentence.

Toyota dismissed Kabashima and Yates following their indictment.

The automaker suspended the team’s activities following Kabashima’s arrest and later announced it will resume training in November.

The arrests came as Japan was preparing to host the Rugby World Cup, which started Sept. 20 and will end in November.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Containers full of young sand eel are unloaded at Hayashizaki port in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, in March.
Hyogo to relax wastewater controls amid fears Seto Inland Sea is 'too clean' for fish
Hyogo Prefecture, which is suffering from poor catches of some fish, has decided to allow greater quantities of nitrogen and phosphorus in wastewater discharged into the Seto Inland Sea, after d...
Image Not Available
Japan's Embassy in South Korea starts publishing radiation levels in Fukushima, Seoul on website
Japan's Embassy in South Korea has begun publishing daily measurements of radiation levels in Fukushima Prefecture and Seoul after new questions were raised about the lingering effects of the 20...
Defense Minister Taro Kono (left) receives a list of demands from Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki at the Okinawa Prefectural Government building in Naha on Sunday.
As defense chief, Taro Kono faces test to prove himself as potential successor to Shinzo Abe
Having been handed the defense portfolio in the Sept. 11 Cabinet reshuffle, Defense Minister Taro Kono is now under a spotlight as observers watch for him to prove his credentials as a potential...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Steven Yates, formerly of the Toyota Verblitz rugby team, has been handed a suspended sentence for drug possession. | GETTY IMAGES

, ,