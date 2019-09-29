Kansai Electric Power Co. Chairman Makoto Yagi speaks to reporters in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday. | KYODO

National

Kepco to expand probe to see if more executives, employees received money and gifts from late deputy mayor

JIJI

Kansai Electric Power Co. plans to expand its investigation into a scandal in which company executives received money and goods from a former deputy mayor of a town in Fukui Prefecture that hosted one of its nuclear plants, sources said.

The Osaka-based company will investigate whether executives and employees in divisions other than nuclear power received money and goods from Eiji Moriyama, the late deputy mayor of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, the sources said.

The move comes as Kepco Chairman Makoto Yagi admitted Saturday that he received money and goods from Moriyama between 2006 and 2010 while he was an executive with the company.

The comments came after Kepco said Friday that 20 company executives, including Yagi and President Shigeki Iwane, received money and goods worth ¥320 million from Moriyama between February 2011 and February last year. The town hosts the company’s Takahama nuclear plant.

Moriyama was hired by the Takahama Municipal Government in 1969 and led efforts to bring a nuclear plant to the town, sources familiar with the situation said.

He was promoted to deputy mayor in 1977, and even after retiring in 1987, he held talks with Kepco executives as de facto leader of the community, the sources said. Yagi said Kepco might hire more lawyers to make the investigation as objective as possible.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Kounotori8 docks at the International Space Station on Saturday after astronauts aboard caught the cargo transporter with a robotic arm.
Japan's Kounotori8 cargo spaceship docks with International Space Station
Kounotori8, Japan's unmanned cargo spaceship loaded with supplies, docked with the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers Saturday, the country's space agency said.
CH-46 helicopters take off from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, in August 2012.
Diverting cash to Trump's border wall may disrupt plans to move U.S. Marines from Japan to Guam
President Donald Trump is raising a large chunk of the money for his border wall with Mexico by deferring several military construction projects slated for Guam, in a move that may disrupt plans to...
Loquat trees, felled by Typhoon Faxai when it hit Chiba Prefecture earlier this month, are seen in this photo taken in Kenzo Takeba’s orchard in Minamiboso, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday. 
Chiba biwa grower vows to continue despite post-Typhoon Faxai damage
In May this year, loquat grower Kenzo Takeba showed The Japan Times around his farm in Minamiboso, Chiba Prefecture, explaining how he cultivates the soft, juicy fruit that contributes so much to t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kansai Electric Power Co. Chairman Makoto Yagi speaks to reporters in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday. | KYODO

, , ,