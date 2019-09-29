Kepco to expand probe to see if more executives, employees received money and gifts from late deputy mayor

Kansai Electric Power Co. plans to expand its investigation into a scandal in which company executives received money and goods from a former deputy mayor of a town in Fukui Prefecture that hosted one of its nuclear plants, sources said.

The Osaka-based company will investigate whether executives and employees in divisions other than nuclear power received money and goods from Eiji Moriyama, the late deputy mayor of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, the sources said.

The move comes as Kepco Chairman Makoto Yagi admitted Saturday that he received money and goods from Moriyama between 2006 and 2010 while he was an executive with the company.

The comments came after Kepco said Friday that 20 company executives, including Yagi and President Shigeki Iwane, received money and goods worth ¥320 million from Moriyama between February 2011 and February last year. The town hosts the company’s Takahama nuclear plant.

Moriyama was hired by the Takahama Municipal Government in 1969 and led efforts to bring a nuclear plant to the town, sources familiar with the situation said.

He was promoted to deputy mayor in 1977, and even after retiring in 1987, he held talks with Kepco executives as de facto leader of the community, the sources said. Yagi said Kepco might hire more lawyers to make the investigation as objective as possible.