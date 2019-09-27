Refugees and community activists gather in front of the White House in Washington in 2017. The Trump administration wants to cap the number of refugees admitted into the United States to the lowest number since the resettlement program was created in 1980. A State Department proposal released Thursday would put a cap on the number of refugees at 18,000 for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. | AP

World / Social Issues

Trump camp proposes historically low annual refugee limit of 18,000

AP

NEW YORK – The Trump administration wants to cap the number of refugees admitted into the United States to the lowest number since the resettlement program was created in 1980.

A State Department proposal released Thursday would put a cap on the number of refugees at 18,000 for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Last year, the administration placed the cap at a record low of 30,000. The limit has drawn protests from human rights groups as well as government officials.

Trump’s final decision on the cap must include consultation with Congress, which could push for a higher total.

The White House issued a separate order that requires added consultation with states and localities about settlement of refugees in specific areas.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for a photo opportunity with sheriffs from across the country on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Thursday.
Exasperated Trump's strategy: Flail at Democrats, attack whistleblower, tweet from the hip
U.S. President Donald Trump grew increasingly exasperated on Thursday as he sat in his cabin aboard Air Force One and watched television coverage of Democrats on a congressional committee accuse hi...
Dominic Cummings, political adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at 10 Downing Street in London Thursday. An unrepentant Prime Minister Boris Johnson brushed off cries of "Resign!" and dared his foes to try to topple him Wednesday at a raucous session of Parliament, a day after Britain's highest court ruled he acted illegally in suspending the body ahead of the Brexit deadline.
Johnson's top adviser likens U.K.'s Brexit chaos to 'a walk in the park' compared with 2016 refer...
Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser, said on Thursday the current Brexit maelstrom was a "walk in the park" compared to the 2016 EU referendum, saying there was no press...
Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff talks to the media after Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
Whistleblower gives Democrats 'roadmap' for Trump probe as Republican ranks squirm
The explosive details of a whistleblower's complaint against President Donald Trump provided Democrats on Thursday with a roadmap for their impeachment inquiry but left Republicans straining under ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Refugees and community activists gather in front of the White House in Washington in 2017. The Trump administration wants to cap the number of refugees admitted into the United States to the lowest number since the resettlement program was created in 1980. A State Department proposal released Thursday would put a cap on the number of refugees at 18,000 for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. | AP

, , ,