World

Iran commits new breach of nuclear deal, expands enrichment with advanced centrifuges: IAEA report

Reuters

VIENNA – Iran has committed a further breach of its nuclear deal with major powers by enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges, and plans to install more of those advanced machines than previously announced, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Thursday.

Iran is breaching the restrictions of its landmark nuclear deal with major powers step by step in response to U.S. sanctions imposed since Washington pulled out of the agreement last year. The deal only lets Iran accumulate enriched uranium with just over 5,000 of its first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.

The deal also caps the amount of enriched uranium Iran can produce and the purity to which it can enrich it, both of which Tehran has already breached, but only incrementally rather than by ramping up the level and amount as quickly as possible.

“On 25 September 2019, the Agency verified that all of the (centrifuge) cascades already installed in R&D lines 2 and 3 … were accumulating, or had been prepared to accumulate, enriched uranium,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the report to member states obtained by Reuters.

Those lines include relatively small cascades of up to 20 centrifuges. The report said Iran is still in the process of installing two previously announced 164-machine cascades of the IR-4 and IR-2m models, two cascades that were removed under the deal, which also lifted international sanctions against Tehran.

Iran says it has enriched uranium only for civilian purposes, but the United States and IAEA believe it once had a nuclear weapons program that it ended. The deal was aimed at extending the time Iran would need to obtain enough fissile material for a bomb, if it sought one, to a year from two to three months.

Iran denies ever having sought to build a nuclear bomb.

Iran informed the agency in a letter dated Sept. 25 that it is reconfiguring its enrichment setup to add clusters of centrifuges including a 164-machine cascade of IR-6s, the IAEA said.

In its last update on Iran’s nuclear activities this month the IAEA, which is policing the deal, said Tehran had begun installing more advanced centrifuges — models other than the IR-1 that are only supposed to be used for research — and was moving towards enriching uranium with them.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The Pentagon in Washington is seen in 2008. The Pentagon says it will send one Patriot missile battery and four radar systems to Saudi Arabia, in what officials describe as the first steps to help the kingdom protect itself against Iranian attacks. Two more Patriot batteries and a THAAD missile defense system will be prepared to go later if needed. The deployment will involve about 200 troops.
U.S. deploys air defense systems and 200 troops to Saudi Arabia to fend off Iranian attacks
The U.S. is sending one Patriot missile battery and four ground-based radar systems to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said Thursday, in what officials describe as the first steps to help the kingdom pr...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Thursday after returning from New York.
Computer server haunted Hillary Clinton in 2016 but now it may be Trump's turn
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump repeatedly attacked his Democratic adversary, Hillary Clinton, in 2016 over her use of a private computer server for official emails when she was U.S. secr...
A member of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stands next to a vehicle during an operation to locate and arrest Irregular migrants from Ethiopia, Sudan and Chad who were abandoned by traffickers in a remote desert area near the Libyan border and taken to the Khartoum State border, Sudan, Wednesday.
Sudan closes borders with Libya, Central African Republic over security and economic 'dangers'
Sudan's transitional government ordered the immediate closure of the nation's borders with Libya and Central African Republic on Thursday, citing unspecified security and economic "dangers. A st...

, , , , ,