National / Crime & Legal

Ex-security worker suspected of mailing ¥360 million in stolen cash to Tokyo post office

Kyodo

SAITAMA – A former worker at a security firm suspected of stealing ¥360 million from his employer’s office in Saitama Prefecture was arrested Friday after he allegedly mailed the cash in four cardboard boxes to a post office box in Tokyo, prefectural police said.

Hiroki Ito, 28, was arrested in Tokyo after being on the run for three weeks, police said. Investigators believe he carefully planned the theft.

Police had said earlier that in-house security camera footage showed that Ito came to the office in the city of Misato on Sept. 4, packed up the cash he took from a secure room at the company and left with the boxes.

Police discovered that the boxes had been sent from the office to a post office box under Ito’s name in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward. On the afternoon of Sept. 5, a man believed to be the suspect took the boxes there and left in a taxi. At around 1 p.m., he checked in to a hotel in the capital’s Chuo Ward and left 2½ hours later. Empty boxes were later found in his room, police said.

Security footage from the hotel shows a man believed to be Ito carrying a backpack and a suitcase thought to be holding the cash, police said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People line up to lay flowers for the victims of the 2014 Mount Ontake eruption in Otaki, Nagano Prefecture, on Friday. It was the fifth anniversary of the eruption.
Five years after Ontake eruption, half of Japan's municipalities near volcanoes lack escape plans
With the country marking the fifth anniversary of the eruption of Mount Ontake, which killed 58 people and left five others missing, a government survey shows about half of the municipalities near ...
Participants of an event to promote the "reconstruction Olympics" theme for the 2020 Tokyo Games hold balloons at the J-Village national soccer training center in the town of Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture, on March 1.
Forever tied to nuclear disaster, Fukushima residents hope for PR boost from 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Two softball games and one baseball game in Fukushima next summer may be little more than an 2020 Olympic cameo, but local fans are thrilled to have them, largely in the hopes they will give their ...
Five viruses imported to Japan were taken to the Murayama research lab of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Musashimurayama, western Tokyo, earlier this week.
Japan imports Ebola virus for research ahead of 2020 Olympics visitor influx
Strains of Ebola and four other deadly viruses have been imported to Japan for the development of diagnostic kits ahead of an expected influx of visitors for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in To...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hiroki Ito | SAITAMA PREFECTURAL POLICE / VIA KYODO

,